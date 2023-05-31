Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies episode 10 (finale) on Paramount+: Release date, what to expect, and more details

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is slated to host episode 10, which is also the finale, on Thursday, June 1, at 3:00 am ET / 12:00 am PT. Titled Racing for Pinks, it is written by Gabe Liedman and Samantha Cordero. The finale of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will almost be an hour long, as per Toramp.

In the previous (penultimate) episode of the musical comedy, a lot of plots and subplots were covered. Titled You're Dropping Out of Rydell, it showed how Jane Facciano (played by Marisa Davila) became the maiden female student to become the class president.

Meanwhile, Richie Valdovinos (Johnathan Nieves), who is the sibling of founding Pink Ladies member Olivia, and Buddy Aldridge (Jason Schmidt) were expelled from the school. While Richie was being sent to a military school, Buddy returned to his Connecticut institution.

Richie's rustication naturally didn’t sit well with Olivia, who blamed Jane for everything, eventually causing the Pink Ladies to crack. There was also another arc about Rydell High School’s assistant principal McGee (Jackie Hoffman), who finally asked Principal Nicholson for a deputy.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies finale has a lot of knots to tie

You're Dropping Out of Rydell also touched upon Mr. Leonard Daniels, a Rydell High School teacher (Chris McNally), approaching Olivia’s father for his blessing, which left the T-Birds and The Pink Ladies members utterly confused.

Further, Nancy Nakagawa (Tricia Fukuhara) tried to put an effort to unite The Pink Ladies, but the move backfired, compelling her to make plans to relocate to New York. Her guardian angel, the Angel of Fashion, arrived just in time and tried to drill some sense in her. By the time the episode ended, The Pink Ladies somewhat limped back at being united, while Cynthia Znudowski (Ari Notartomaso) apologized to Shy Guy/ Edward (Maximo Weber Salas) for being rude to him.

Now viewers are eager to know how the Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies finale will tie all these ends up and present a well-knit climax. In Racing for Pinks, we may see if Richie and Buddy really leave Rydell or does Jane succeed in retaining them by convincing Mr. Nicholson again, who is running for the post of superintendent.

Also, Olivia being unsure of her life and choosing to include Mr. Daniels may be shown as well. After all, she did croon to the second song in episode 9, which said:

“Wish I believed in fate, so choices aren’t hard to make.”

To note, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was always supposed to be a 10-episode series on Paramount+. There’s no news of a sequel or part two currently, but it needs to be seen how the finale wraps up, as this might be a strong indicator of a possible second part.

Scenes from You're Dropping Out of Rydell. (Photos via showbizjunkies/Sportskeeda)

Created by Annabel Oakes, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is set in 1954, four years before the events in Grease happen. Both the 1978 film, starring John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John, and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies are based on a musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey of the same name.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies hit the streamer on April 6, 2023 and the finale, Racing for Pinks, will be released on June 1, at 3:00 am ET / 12:00 am PT.

Poll : 0 votes