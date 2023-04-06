Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies cast list and characters explored

Grease was easily one of the most influential films of all time. Many years after the release of the original, which starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, the famous film is all set to get a prequel that will follow the infamous girl gang years before the events of the original film. The new prequel from Paramount+ is titled Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

Despite the original film being criticized multiple times in the later years due to its sexism, lack of diversity, and innate backward mindset, which saw Newton-John's character transform her entire look and personality to make her relationship with Danny (Travolta) work, the prequel will try to undo the problems by focusing on a female-centric premise set in the early 1950s, hence making it more relevant.

Bringing the "pink ladies" to life: Exploring the cast of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano

Leading the cast in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is Marisa Davila, who will portray the role of Jane Facciano, a straight-A student with a budding romance. The rumors surrounding the relationship will force her to break up and run for the student council instead.

Davilla is well-known for shows like Atypical, I Am Not Okay with This, and Netflix's Super Giant Robot Brothers.

Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia Valdovinos

The scandalous teenager in the mix, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, will portray Olivia Valdovinos, a girl who has already been cornered due to her alleged relationship with a teacher. The scandalous character will be one of the leading roles in the series.

This will also mark Wells' first credited acting role, having only appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden as a musical performer. She has, however, worked extensively in theatres.

Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin star Ari Notartomaso will take on the pivotal role of Cynthia, a girl who is much tougher than she looks. In the series, she will join an all-boys gang. Not much is known about her character yet.

Ari Notartomaso is a relatively new actor with only one prominent credit to her name. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will mark her first starring role.

Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa

Rounding off the girl gang is Tricia Fukuhara's Nancy Nakagawa, a fashion star who is driven towards the hobby and the profession. Fukuhara is one of the more experienced actors in the lot, having made several high-profile appearances on television, including a role in The Rap Pops.

Other cast members of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

Apart from the main four girls, an extensive list of actors will join the series in major roles. This includes Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee, Johnathan Nieves as Richie Valdovinos, and Jason Schmidt as Buddy.

Apart from them, some actors will join the series' supporting cast. This includes:

Madison Thompson as Susan

Shanel Bailey as Hazel

Chris McNally as Mr. Daniels

Charlotte Kavanagh as Rosemary

Maximo Weber Salas as Shy Guy

Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally

Nicholas McDonough as Gil

Alexis Sides as Potato

Josette Halpert as Dot

Niamh Wilson as Lydia

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will premiere on April 6, 2023, on Paramount+.

