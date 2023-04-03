Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is all set to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show is set in 1954 and revolves around four students, depicting their numerous adventures during their high school years.

The show stars Marisa Davila in one of the lead roles, along with numerous others portraying crucial supporting characters. It is helmed by Annabel Oakes and is a prequel to the hit 1978 John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John starrer Grease.

Grease trailer promises a lot of high school fun, romance, and drama

Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on February 7, 2023, offering a glimpse of several hilarious moments set to unfold in the new musical comedy series.

The trailer introduces viewers to the four main characters and briefly depicts many of their (mis)adventures. Despite being flashy, it doesn't give away any major spoilers and doesn't clearly establish the plot either, but promises a lot of fun and drama, thanks to its quirky characters and vibrant tone.

Along with the trailer, Paramount+ UK & Ireland's official YouTube channel also shared the official synopsis of the show, which reads:

''The musical series takes place in 1954: four years before the original “Grease”, four years before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and four yeas before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school. A group of fed-up outcasts, played by Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara, dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can look forward to a goofy and lighthearted series that explores a number of interesting themes like the tumultuous teenage years, romance, and many more.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies reportedly features a total of ten episodes and is expected to follow the traditional weekly-release format, with a new episode dropping every Thursday on the platform.

Who stars in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies? Cast details explored

The comedy series focuses on the eventful and dramatic lives of four high school students, Jane, Olivia, Cynthia, and Nancy. The cast is led by actress Marisa Davila, who portrays the character of Jane in the show.

Jane seems to be the protagonist of the show, and it'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored. Marisa Davila looks quite impressive in the trailer, capturing her character's inherent liveliness and charm with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the show.

Apart from Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Davila is known for her performances in numerous other shows and films like Super Giant Robot Brothers, My Big Fat Blonde Musical, Tournament, and many more.

Featuring alongside Davila in other important supporting roles are actors Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, and Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, among many others.

The original film, starring John Travolta, was a huge commercial and critical hit, and is considered to be one of the most iconic movies of the late 70s.

Don't forget to catch Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

