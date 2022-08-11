"Great job Michael": Fans root for the MasterChef contestant after he bags the immunity pin in Episode 11

MasterChef Season 12 has fans sitting on the edge of their seats every week with unique challenges. This week, the chefs faced their first mystery box challenge designed by Season 3 winner Christine Ha. They were tasked with creating a Vietnamese dish and had to use all the ingredients.

The MasterChef contestants were excited to see Christine Ha enter the kitchen. Dara and Amanda broke down in her presence. Chef Christine is one of the most memorable and popular winners from the previous season. Now, as she is back again as a guest judge in Episode 11, the contestants tried their best to impress her with a Vietnamese dish based on the mystery box she curated for them.

After a stressful cook, the judges chose their top three contestants whose dish impressed them the most. They decided to taste Michael, Derrick, and Dara's dish. The chef who wowed them with their dish amongst the three was Michael. He walked away not just with a win but also an immunity pin that would save him from next week's challenge.

Michael impressed the MasterChef judges with his Vietnamese dish in Episode 11, Season 12

After going through the ingredients and hearing the challenge's rules, Michael decided to prepare a beef stew for the judges. On hearing about the MasterChef contestant's dish, Christine Ha shared that it sounded interesting.

As time was ticking away and the challenge was nearing its end, judge Gordon Ramsay revealed that the contestants were "back to win." They had to pull out all the stops to remain in the competition.

Meanwhile, Michael decided to leave the pressure cooker on till the last minute to leave no room for error. As the time ended, Michael and the other chefs had their dishes plated out.

The judges tasted the contestants' dishes and chose Michael's Vietnamese Beef Short Rib Stew with Crispy Crab, Pork & Mushroom Rolls as the first dish in the Top 3.

After tasting it, Gordon shared that it was the real deal and smelled delicious. Judge Aaron shared that it was aromatic and flavorful. Judge Joe called it a very profound dish, and guest judge Christine Ha was equally impressed with his skills.

The next contestant to join Michael in the Top 3 was Christian. He presented the judges with his Vegetable & Beef Pho with Roasted Okra. Christine shared that the broth was delicious. Joe added that it looked like something out of a food magazine. The only comment he got was that he needed to reduce the portion of the noodles and add more broth.

The final contestant in the Top 3 was the youngest chef this season on MasterChef, Dara. She presented the judges with her Rice Porridge with Seared Duck Breast and Sautéed Morning Glory & Mung Beans. Joe shared it exploded with flavors. Gordon shared that it was delicious and that no one should consider her an underdog.

After much deliberation, the judges decided to give this week's win to Michael after he impressed them with his Beef Stew.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans congratulate Michael on his win in MasterChef Episode 11, Season 12

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were rooting for him. Some fans also congratulated him on his win.

MasterChef Season 12 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

