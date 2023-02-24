Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 7 recap: Did Meredith leave Seattle?

Meredith appeared on Grey's Anatomy for one last time on the latest episode of the show. She left Seattle to go to Boston for the time being, and it's unclear if we will ever see her again.

This is truly the end of an era, as the character has been the heart and soul of Grey Sloan (the hospital the story is set in) since the very start. She first appeared in the pilot episode, which aired back in 2005, and has had a regular on-screen presence ever since.

The episode, which was titled I'll Follow the Sun, aired on February 23. The official synopsis of the episode read as:

"On Meredith's last day at Grey Sloan, the doctors plan a goodbye surprise and Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship; the interns compete to scrub in on a groundbreaking procedure; Richard asks Teddy an important question."

Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 17 recap: Did Meredith and Nick get a happy ending?

Unfortunately, the lovers didn't get a fairytale ending. It was previously announced that Meredith was shortly moving to Boston. But her business with Nick was far from over.

The latter was mad at her for not treating him the way he had expected. A furious Nick stormed out after an argument with her. Maggie, on the other hand, had some exciting news for Zola.

Maggie asked Zola to look over a critical surgery on a newborn with a heart defect. The parents of the child initially wanted the surgery to go through but panicked at the last moment and decided to wait for a new heart. Meanwhile, Teddy was hustling to become the new chief of surgery after Meredith left.

Tess entered the hospital so the latter and Nick were forced to work together to save her. Both surgeries took place simultaneously but unfortunately, only the baby's life could be saved. The duo had started to see the end of their relationship at this moment. She gave Nick an ultimatum and even told him that she was not going to beg for his love. She was then tasked with publishing Tess's book in Boston.

Bailey and Richard celebrated Meredith's career and time at the hospital. The Boston-bound doctor said her final goodbyes to her favorite co-workers. By now, Nick had drowned in alcohol and realized his true feelings for the love of his life. He tried to rush to her but it was just too late. He gave her a call and told her that he has always loved her since the day they met.

Meredith pretended like she didn't hear Nick and told him that she would call back as soon as she settled in Boston. After saying this, she hung up, leaving him stunned. She left for good.

Even though the operation on the baby was a success, Winston wanted to change specialties. Maggie thought he was making a huge mistake which caused him to lose his cool. Later, Maggie asked Amelia if she could stay at her place.

Lucas, Simone, and Mika showed up at Meredith's empty house. They were asked if they could stay there for a while, overseeing the repairs caused by the fire. A new generation of doctors is moving on to this story as we say goodbye to the older generation.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC.

