Stuck with You ending explained: Did Gael and Hannah get their fairy tale ending?  

Netflix recently released a French romantic comedy film titled Stuck with You on December 28, 2022.

The film stars Kev Adams and Camille Lellouche in lead roles and is directed by Frank Bellocq. The film, a lighthearted comedy with an hour of running time, was well received by the audience.

The film's plot revolves around Gael and Hannah, two strangers stuck in an elevator on New Year's Eve with no chance of escaping until the following day. Despite not getting along at first, they eventually strike up a conversation and realize how similar they are.

Let's take a look at how the film ended and if Gael and Hannah got their fairy tale ending.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Stuck with You

Is Stuck with You's final scene indicative of a budding romance between Gael and Hannah?

Stuck with You ends with Gael and Hannah sharing a warm kiss after calling it off with their respective partners, confirming that the moments they spent in the elevator indeed made them feel affectionate towards each other.

But right before that, Gael and Hannah overhear Gael's girlfriend Prune cheating on him with another man. Following this, a heartbroken Gael suffers a mental breakdown. Hannah, sympathetic to her new friend, consoles Gael with a heartwarming story from her childhood, told in a flashback.

Gael then explains that his and Prune's relationship has been strained for a long time as he hasn't been doing well in his career and has lied to some of her coworkers about landing a role in a film. Gael tries to break open the elevator door to escape in a fit of rage and gets hilariously stuck. Hannah saves him and pulls him back into the fold.

Hannah then shows Gael a couple of pictures of women on her phone as options for his next relationship. They wonder how it would have been if both strangers were together. In Gael's mind, their relationship looked like a sitcom from the 60s but in Hannah's, it looked like they were a hillbilly couple living on a farm with children.

They laugh it off and share a tender moment with a dance. Gael then advances to kiss Hannah, who politely declines. They then lie on the elevator floor, and Hannah tells Gael about her father and childhood. It is revealed in a flashback that she tragically lost her father in a car accident due to a brain aneurysm.

The elevator finally begins working after Gael tells a cat to fetch help. We then learn that he was born with the ability to communicate with animals. The elevator door then opens, and the duo is finally free. While clearly in love, the two are unable to express their feelings to each other and part ways after saying their goodbyes.

Gael and Hannah then split up with their partners and reconvene in the corridor. With a new beginning ahead of them, they finally kiss and exit the flat, but this time by stairs.

The film concludes on that note with Gael and Hannah finally getting together.

Written by Frank Bellocq and Jean-Luc Cano, Stuck with You is a wholesome watch for hopeless romantics and is perfect for the holiday season.

Stuck with You is streaming worldwide on Netflix.

