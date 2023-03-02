Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 8 release date, air time, plot, and more details

Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 8 is expected to premiere on CBS on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. The eighth season had gone on a hiatus for more than three months and returned with its seventh episode last week.

The series has been quite popular among viewers over the years, and it enjoys a massive fan following. It premiered way back in 2005 and has since garnered positive reviews from fans and critics.

Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 8 on ABC: Lucas and Simon have a surprise visitor

Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 8 promo offers a glimpse of the various pivotal events set to unfold in the upcoming episode. In the new episode, Teddy decides to make a crucial decision that could potentially alter the course of his life in many ways.

Elsewhere, Maggie and Winston's equation remains cold and distant. Meanwhile, a highly unlikely person visits Lucas and Simone, surprising them.

Here's a brief description of the upcoming episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Teddy makes a challenging decision; Maggie and Winston aren't on speaking terms; Link leans on Jo for emotional support as he preps for a surgery on a well-known athlete; Simone and Lucas are surprised by an unlikely visitor.''

The previous episode, titled I'll Follow the Sun, focused on Meredith's last day at the hospital. She was given an emotional farewell by the other doctors at Grey Sloan. Amidst the event, Nick tried to talk to Meredith about the future of their relationship and the uncertainties that lay ahead.

With several interesting events set to unfold in the upcoming episode, fans can expect more drama in the series as season 19 has reached a critical juncture. So far, reviews for the 19th season have been mostly positive.

What is Grey's Anatomy about? Plot, cast, and more details

Grey's Anatomy tells the story of Meredith Grey and the numerous professional and personal challenges that she faces. The show also depicts the lives of the various interns and other doctors at the hospital who play a key role in Grey's life.

Take a look at the series' description, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''The medical drama series focuses on a group of doctors at a hospital in Seattle, including several who began their careers at the facility as interns. One of the doctors and the show's namesake, Meredith Grey, is the daughter of a famous surgeon.''

The synopsis further reads:

''She struggles to maintain relationships with her colleagues, particularly the hospital's one-time chief of surgery, Richard Webber, due to a pre-existing relationship between them -- Webber and Meredith's mother had a personal relationship when Meredith was young.''

Ellen Pompeo has been the heart and soul of the series throughout the 19th season. She's received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in the lead role, with many critics considering it to be one of the best-ever performances on television. Her involvement in season 19, however, will be significantly reduced, with the actress expected to feature in only eight episodes of the season.

Other actors include Sandra Oh, Justin Chambers, Katherine Heigl, and many more.

Don't forget to catch the new episode of Grey's Anatomy season 19 on ABC on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes