Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 7 release date, air time, plot, and more details

Grey's Anatomy season 19 is all set to return with its seventh episode on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. The series is coming back after a hiatus of more than three months, which has increased anticipation among viewers.

The 19th season premiered in October 2022, and has been receiving positive reviews from viewers and critics ever since. Thanks to the show's strong writing and gripping plotline, it enjoys a massive fan following around the world.

Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 7 on ABC: Promo and what to expect

A short 30-second promo for Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 7, titled I'll Follow the Sun, offers a peek into the various pivotal events set to unfold in the latest episode.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see Meredith being given a heartwarming send-off. She and Nick are then seen discussing the uncertainty regarding their relationship.

Take a look at a brief description of the new episode, as given by Rotten Tomatoes:

''On Meredith's last day at Grey Sloan, the doctors plan a goodbye surprise and Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship; the interns compete to scrub in on a groundbreaking procedure; Richard asks Teddy an important question.''

The previous episode, titled Thunderstruck, witnessed various patients arriving at the hospital, following a devastating thunderstorm. Elsewhere, interns at the hospital were seen worried after Meredith confirmed that she's leaving.

As the show is returning after quite a long hiatus, fans can expect a number of crucial events to unfold in the remaining episodes of the season. Viewers can look forward to a lot more drama, given that the show is at a critical juncture, with Meredith poised to leave Seattle.

Grey's Anatomy has already been renewed for a 20th season.

More details about Grey's Anatomy plot and cast

Grey's Anatomy focuses on the life of protagonist Meredith Grey and depicts her journey in the medical field. The show also explores the lives of numerous other interns and their supervisors, as they deal with various professional and personal struggles. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The medical drama series focuses on a group of doctors at a hospital in Seattle, including several who began their careers at the facility as interns. One of the doctors and the show's namesake, Meredith Grey, is the daughter of a famous surgeon.''

The synopsis adds:

''She struggles to maintain relationships with her colleagues, particularly the hospital's one-time chief of surgery, Richard Webber, due to a pre-existing relationship between them -- Webber and Meredith's mother had a personal relationship when Meredith was young.''

Ellen Pompeo stars in the lead role of Meredith Grey and it is her character that defines the series' philosophical and thematic elements. Pompeo has been phenomenal throughout the show's run and her character has garnered a massive fan following over the years.

The rest of the cast includes actors like Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, and many others. The series is widely regarded as one of the finest TV shows of the 21st century.

You can watch the new episode of Grey's Anatomy season 19 on ABC on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

