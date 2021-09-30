Internet slams Ellen Pompeo for being a 'Karen' after 'Grey's Anatomy' star reveals on-set fight with Denzel Washington

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo recently came under fire after revealing her on-set fight with Denzel Washington. The latter made his television directorial debut in 2015 with The Sound of Silence episode of Grey's Anatomy season 12.

During a recent episode of the Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo podcast, the actor recalled her time working with director Denzel Washington.

She shared that the duo got into an argument while filming a scene where a man is apologizing to her character for causing injury and physical harm:

"He made this choice to speak very softly. And [Meredith] was pissed that [she] had to sit there and listen to this apology, and he wasn't looking at [her] in the eye.”

Speaking to former co-star Patrick Dempsey, Ellen mentioned that Denzel was disappointed with the actress for improvising the scene:

"We love actors who make choices, right? And I yelled at him, and I was like, 'Look at me when you apologize. Look at me.' And that wasn't in the dialogue, and Denzel went ham on my a**. He was like, 'I'm the director. Don't you tell him what to do.'"

She further recalled yelling at the veteran actor in response, despite respecting him as the director:

“I was like, 'Listen, mother****er, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?' Like, 'You barely know where the bathroom is.' And I have the utmost respect for him as an actor, as a director, as everything, but like, yo, we went at it one day."

Following the revelation, several social media users slammed Ellen Pompeo, with many dubbing her as a ‘Karen’ for her past behavior towards the acclaimed performer.

Twitter calls out Ellen Pompeo for “disrespecting” Denzel Washington in the past

Twitter slams Ellen Pompeo for "disrespecting" Denzel Washington in the past (Image via Getty Images)

Ellen Pompeo is an American actress and producer, recognized across the world for her portrayal of Dr. Meredith Grey in the popular ABC series Grey's Anatomy. The show led her to become one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

It also earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award and made her one of the most renowned TV actresses of all time. The TV star recently discussed some of her memories from the long-running drama in her own podcast.

Ellen recalled her experience working with Denzel Washington as guest director of the show and shared that the duo had a heated on-set argument in the past. However, the revelation backfired, as many fans accused the actress of “disrespecting” the Golden Globe Award-winning actor.

Shonnia Burton @shonnia21 Ellen Pompeo really disrespected Denzel Washington and proudly told the world like we were gonna be on her side… Ellen Pompeo really disrespected Denzel Washington and proudly told the world like we were gonna be on her side… https://t.co/oZpmVoO6L4

Ellen even remembered telling Washington’s wife about the argument when she visited the set of the show:

"I was like, 'Yeah, he yelled at me today. Yeah, he let me have it today, and I'm not okay with him, and I'm not looking at him, and I'm not talking to him.'"

She also mentioned that despite the dispute, it has been an “amazing experience” to work with the Training Day star:

"So we didn't get through it without a fight, but you know, that's actors for you — passionate and fiery — and that's where you get the magic, and that's where you get the good stuff. So it was an amazing experience, it really was."

Netizens immediately took to Twitter to call out the actress for her past actions:

Proud Distributor of Snark&Black Girl Magic #Khive @thedivuh Ellen Pompeo is like that white friend who thinks because we like THIS, she can say nigga. Proudly admitting that you disrespected Denzel ain't the lick, boo.

Andrew Fox-McKay @DigitalSneeze Denzel Washington - "Hey Ellen, could you just-"



Ellen Pompeo - Denzel Washington - "Hey Ellen, could you just-"



Ellen Pompeo - https://t.co/9f9hCieVaX

Real Facade @realfacade1



When you say Ellen, everybody knows who you're talking about and it's not When you say #Denzel , everybody knows who you're talking about.When you say Ellen, everybody knows who you're talking about and it's not @EllenPompeo 🤣🤣🤣 When you say #Denzel, everybody knows who you're talking about.



When you say Ellen, everybody knows who you're talking about and it's not @EllenPompeo 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/8NYcjyChfO

In My Mind @MeAloneInMyMind Denzel Washington: Can you speak in a soft voice for this scene?



Ellen Pompeo: 🤡 Denzel Washington: Can you speak in a soft voice for this scene?



Ellen Pompeo: 🤡 https://t.co/VxFUmP3F1J

Paul Little 🎮 @ItsPaulLittle Ellen Pompeo really tried to cancel Denzel Washington today - because he was doing his job as a director - and all of Black Twitter told her NOT TODAY, boo

You love to see it



You love to see it Ellen Pompeo really tried to cancel Denzel Washington today - because he was doing his job as a director - and all of Black Twitter told her NOT TODAY, boo



You love to see it https://t.co/ehDf1ppEF3

Trinity's VP of Hakeem Jeffries fan club @TrinityMustache Denzel Washington is one of the most beloved actors in America. Did Ellen Pompeo really think oversharing a story where she got way out of line and called him a motherf*cker for no reason was going to go well for her? On what planet?

Max Headblog @🏡 @MaxHeadblog Ellen Pompeo really thought she would come out winning by telling this Denzel #GreysAnatomy story. Somebody done told her wrong. Ellen Pompeo really thought she would come out winning by telling this Denzel #GreysAnatomy story. Somebody done told her wrong. https://t.co/cIYamYA8At

sab @stoleurdad Ellen Pompeo really just told us she disrespected Denzel Washington like we’re supposed to laugh and applaud her Ellen Pompeo really just told us she disrespected Denzel Washington like we’re supposed to laugh and applaud her https://t.co/y8EJ0o3x6z

Bell @Bellamykepner Ellen Pompeo proudly telling the world how she tried to humble Denzel Washington when he was doing his job thinking that we would somehow be on her side shows just how comfortable she is knowing that she has done way worse shit publicly and has gotten away with it.

Several users also labeled Ellen as 'Karen', a moniker often used by the online community to describe a white woman who uses her privilege to justify her otherwise wrongful behavior:

Geth (Wear a fucking Mask) @gafc_lovesnyc Ellen Pompeo is really that Karen 🥴 Imagine disrespecting Denzel Washington for doing his job.

🦜 @greencheekconur Ellen Pompeo finally showing us the yt annoying Karen she is 💀💀 Ellen Pompeo finally showing us the yt annoying Karen she is 💀💀

Erik The Overseer & The Uppity Voting Block @ErikOverseer In regards to one dimensional nobody Ellen Pompeo: Remember when pressed the inner Karen always comes out. In regards to one dimensional nobody Ellen Pompeo: Remember when pressed the inner Karen always comes out.

Auntie DOOM 🎧🦋🥃✨ @Ladimuzikluva SO… Ellen Pompeo is the "Karen on the Set" we thought she was all along huh?! Why am I not surprised?

JEI @jeibadbutt I knew it was a reason why I couldn’t start Grey’s Anatomy 😂 come to find out Ellen Pompeo is a Karen and disrespected DENZEL like girl double homicide I knew it was a reason why I couldn’t start Grey’s Anatomy 😂 come to find out Ellen Pompeo is a Karen and disrespected DENZEL like girl double homicide

Black Royalty 👸🏾 @blu_alexia Ellen pompeo went full Karen on the greatest actor ever. She’s lucky she still had a job on a show that should of ended a long time ago. Ellen pompeo went full Karen on the greatest actor ever. She’s lucky she still had a job on a show that should of ended a long time ago. https://t.co/EpC3WqbA2u

TPD 📖 @soosaiiiii #DenzelWashington Not gonna lie this pissed me off, and then she’s saying it like she did something….like it’s giving entitled, bitchy, Karen 😒 How you gone tell the director what you gone do?? Then if it was the other way around he’d be fired ?? #EllenPompeo Not gonna lie this pissed me off, and then she’s saying it like she did something….like it’s giving entitled, bitchy, Karen 😒 How you gone tell the director what you gone do?? Then if it was the other way around he’d be fired ?? #EllenPompeo #DenzelWashington https://t.co/3vYVKZNin6

As severe criticism continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Ellen Pompeo will react to the backlash in the days to come.

