Where to watch Karen the movie? Streaming details, cast and all about the Taryn Manning starrer

Karen was released on September 3 and stars Taryn Manning of Orange Is the New Black fame. The movie has the same title as that of the urban slang term Karen. The disapproving term “Karen” refers to middle-aged white women who are obnoxious and entitled. They often act in a racist manner and exert their privilege in front of authorities.

In an interview with Mr. Warburton magazine, Taryn Manning mentioned some of the criticism she faced from certain white women about her portrayal of Karen.

Manning said,

“I was, kind of, taking it on headfirst and, like, responding to people, you know, ‘I’m so sorry you feel that way. I was attacked a lot by white women who felt that I had betrayed my own race.”

Due to the sensitive nature of the film, Karen was heavily criticized.

All about Karen

Streaming Release

The movie was produced by BET films and was released on September 3 in both theaters and select PVOD platforms like Google Play. The movie is rumored to be released on Netflix on October 15.

Synopsis

Taryn Manning in the film (Image via BET)

The movie deals with Karen Drexler trying to drive away her African-American neighbors at whatever cost. The young black couple Malik and Imani move into a new suburban house where they meet Karen, who seems friendly at first.

However, it soon becomes clear that Karen is racist and wants to evict them from her neighborhood. Despite this, the pair refuses to bow down to her entitled and racist attitude.

Cast

Malik and Imani played by Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke (Image via BET)

The film stars Taryn Manning as Karen, Cory Hardric (of Bronzeville fame) plays Malik, and Imani is played by Jasmine Burke (of Saints & Sinners fame).

So the "Karen" movie was real and actually came out, needless to say wasn't surprised by the reviews:

- 14% and 12% on Rotten Tomatoes (audiences hated it more than critics)

- thumbs down on Roger Ebert (something I've never seen before)

- majority half-star on Letterboxd (lol) pic.twitter.com/wcMk4Tkl3I — Kristofer Purnell (@kjpurneII) September 4, 2021

Karen is written and directed by Coke Daniels. Cory Hardrict and Taryn Manning also serve as executive producers of the film.

Edited by Siddharth Satish