Grey's Anatomy Season 20: Potential release date and everything we know so far

Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy is close to reaching a befitting conclusion but it's now time to now get ready for Season 20. The fan-favorite medical drama has seen monumental changes over the past couple of years with some major characters like Maggie Pierce and Meredith Grey exiting the show this season. They were a part of the previous era of doctors but with the passage of time, it's important to hand to torch to the younger generation of medical professionals.

The show's original cast consisted of Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, T. R. Knight, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Isaiah Washington, Patrick Dempsey, Kate Walsh, Sara Ramirez and many others.

What do we know about Grey's Anatomy Season 20?

The long-running medical drama was ordered for a 20th season in March 2023. It has also been revealed that Krista Vernoff will be replaced by executive producer Meg Marinis as showrunner. Marinis has always had some involvement in the show since its inception.

Krista Vernoff released a statement expressing her gratitude towards the show and its fans.

The statement stated,

"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for the past six years and ‘Station 19’ for the last four. The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers' rooms is beyond measure, and these crews work magic week after week."

She then went on to thank the show's creator Shonda Rhimes and Disney & ABC for their continuous support

"I will be forever grateful to Shonda Rhimes for her trust and to Disney and ABC for their support. The last time I left 'Grey’s Anatomy,' I was gone for seven seasons, and the show was still going when Shonda called me to run it. So I’m not saying goodbye because that would be too bittersweet. I’m saying, See you in seven seasons."

Deadline previously reported that the contracts of Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, and Caterina Scorsone were coming to an end after the ongoing season concludes.

This means that the cast of the upcoming season will include, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, and Jake Borelli. It is most likely that the faces introduced in Season 19 like Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis. Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey might also show up as a guest but this hasn't been confirmed yet.

Grey's Anatomy season 20 does not have a premiere date as of yet but it is speculated to premiere in the fall of this year. The show has traditionally always premiered new seasons during the fall.

Grey's Anatomy synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Grey's Anatomy reads,

"The medical drama series focuses on a group of doctors at a hospital in Seattle, including several who began their careers at the facility as interns. One of the doctors and the show's namesake, Meredith Grey, is the daughter of a famous surgeon."

It further states,

"She struggles to maintain relationships with her colleagues, particularly the hospital's one-time chief of surgery, Richard Webber, due to a pre-existing relationship between them -- Webber and Meredith's mother had a personal relationship when Meredith was young."

Grey's Anatomy was created by Shonda Rhimes. It first aired on March 27, 2005.

Poll : 0 votes