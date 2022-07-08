Grown-ish Season 5 cast list: Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, and others to star in Freeform series

Grown-ish Season 5, the highly anticipated season of the beloved teen comedy-drama spin-off series of the popular ABC series Black-ish, is all set to debut on July 20, 2022. Helmed by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore, the new season will mark a new journey for Zoey and the gang.

The official synopsis, along with the official trailer for Grown-ish Season 5, released by Freeform, states:

"Zoey and the gang enjoy life post-graduation while Junior and a new crew steps in to Cal U."

The promising cast list for Grown-ish Season 5 entails Yara Shahidi as Zoey, Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson, Marcus Scribner as Andre, Diggy Simmons as Douglas, Francia Raisa as Analisa "Ana", Emily Arlook as Nomi, Jordan Buhat as Vivek, and several others.

Without further ado, let's jump right in and take a detailed look at the lead cast members of Grown-ish Season 5.

A closer look at Grown-ish Season 5 cast

Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson

Highly talented young actress Yara Shahidi will be seen reprising her lead role as the ever-charming Zoey Johnson in the upcoming Grown-ish Season 5. The 22-year-old actress first came into the spotlight for her main role in the ABC sitcom Black-ish. She gained critical acclaim for her portrayal of Zoey.

She is also well-known for portraying the role of Natasha Kingsley in The Sun Is Also a Star.

The actress has also been a part of several notable movies, including Imagine That, Unthinkable, Salt, Alex Cross, Detective Pikachu, Smallfoot, Butter, Fearless (voice role), and PAW Patrol: The Movie (voice role).

She has also been a part of several well-known TV series, entailing Entourage, In the Motherhood, Cold Case, Wizards of Waverly Place, Lie to Me, The First Family, Family Guy, The Finder, Scandal, Bad Teacher, The Fosters, Trollhunters (voice role), 3Below (voice role), and a few others.

Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson

The critically acclaimed American songwriter, singer, and actor Trevor Jackson will reprise his significant role as Aaron Jackson in Grown-ish Season 5. The actor is also well-known for portraying the character Kevin Blake in Eureka.

He has also been a part of several noteworthy movies, including Albert! Or, My Life in the Ocean, A Moment of Youth, Let It Shine, A Beautiful Soul, The Joey & Elise Show, and a few others.

The actor has also been a part of several notable TV series, entailing Austin & Ally, Criminal Minds, K.C. Undercover, American Crime, Black-ish, and a few others.

Diggy Simmons as Douglas Frederick "Doug" Edwards

Highly talented songwriter, singer, model, rapper, and actor Diggy Simmons will be seen reprising his pivotal role as Douglas Frederick "Doug" Edwards in the upcoming Season 5 of the Freeform comedy-drama series.

He is also well-known for being a significant part of the reality TV show Run's House on MTV. The singer and actor had his name on the prestigious list of Billboard's "Artists to Watch 2011."

He was also selected to XXL's annual Freshmen list. He has also been a part of the notable comedy movie Parental Guidance.

Other actors on the cast list for the show's Season 5 include Marcus Scribner as Andre, Deon Cole as Professor Charlie Telphy, Tara Raani as Zaara, Amelie Zilber as Lauryn, Justine Skye as Annika, Ceyair Wright as Zeke, Slick Woods as Slick, Matthew Sato as Brandon and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Grown-ish Season 5, premiering on July 20, 2022, on Freeform.

