Grumpy Christmas ending explained: How did the Grumpy Grandpa save Christmas?

Don Servando returns as the Grumpy Grandpa in Netflix's Grumpy Christmas, released on December 21, 2021. The Mexican Christmas flick follows Don Servando and his new extended family after a return from his adventures in The Patriarch (2016). The film also features Alicia, Servando's female counterpart, who is as stubborn as him.

Directed by Pedro Gonzalez and Raul Martinez, Grumpy Christmas is a film about family and togetherness during the festive season. The cast of the film includes Hector Bonilla, a stalwart of the Mexican film industry, Benny Ibarra, Jacqueline Bracamontes, Angelica Maria, and Renata Notni.

Grumpy Christmas summary: Nothing matters more than family on Christmas

With a resolve to celebrate the best Christmas ever with his family, Don Servando sets out with his new extended family to spend the holiday with Alma and her aunt at their beach house. Grumpy Christmas has a new stubborn matriarch who rivals the grumpy grandpa with her own antics and the need to control things. The two golden agers go toe-to-toe in a frivolous battle to command how the family celebrates Christmas.

Christmas almost gets ruined as Don Servando leaves no stone unturned in protecting his status quo as the family patriarch. Meanwhile, the rest of the family deals with their own differences. Alma and Fran dispute over Fran's lack of concern for their marriage, resulting in him leaving right before Christmas.

Unsurprisingly, Servando and Alicia's dynamic goes from enmity to lovers throughout Grumpy Christmas. What seems like a fresh take on the enemy-turned-lover romcom trope turns out to be the crutch of the movie. However, after getting hospitalized for a panic attack, Servando tells Alicia he can't move forward with the relationship, and he too leaves with Fran. The family realizes there is no joy at Christmas without family and loved ones and wishes the two men to come back.

Grumpy Christmas ending explained: Love changed the grump

In Grumpy Christmas, an unassertive Don Servando comes to terms with his old age before leaving with Fran. He revealed to his new paramour that the real reason he wanted Christmas to be perfect was that he longed to spend it with his entire family ever since his wife's death. There is a sense of poignancy and wholesomeness in the grumpy grandpa acting his age for once.

Halfway to San Miguel, Fran and Don Servando's bus breaks down, and they realize that everyone's Christmas presents are hidden in the bus. They share a moment of truth and decide to return to their family for Christmas. As they wait for someone to offer them a lift to the beach, missing extended family members join the others at the beach house.

Finally, a kind stranger offers Fran and Servando a lift to the beach, and the two reach just in time to set up a surprise for the rest of the family. With the help of Primitivo, the house-help, they created fake snow and alerted the family by singing a Christmas carol. Everyone is together at last, and Christmas is saved. At the end of Grumpy Christmas, Fran finds out he's going to become a dad, and Servando makes his relationship with Alicia official. All's well that ends well.

Grumpy Christmas is now available to watch on Netflix.

