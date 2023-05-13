Guardians of the Galaxy 3 spoilers: 3 emotional Rocket scenes to look out for 

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 3 arrived in theaters on May 5, 2023, to positive reviews. While the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is known for being silly and goofy, the latest installment, despite being a riot fit, has several gut-wrenching emotional moments.

From Rocket Raccoon's horrifying past to the deaths of several beloved characters, the movie features a lot of scenes that have left audiences in tears. The movie, like its predecessors, has earned its spot in the heart of fans for its heartwarming portrayal of love, friendship, and real connections.

Directed by James Gunn, the film follows the Guardians for one last time as they attempt to protect Rocket from his past. The movie has its ensemble cast reprising their roles, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper. The cast is joined by new additions, featuring the likes of Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Linda Cardellini, Nathan Fillion, and Sylvester Stallone.

Here are three of the saddest scenes from the movie that left fans crying in theaters.

Disclaimer: The below article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

3 emotional scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 that are sure to leave fans in tears

1) Rocket's emotional reaction to the death of Lylla, Teefs, and Floor

During one of Rocket's flashbacks in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, it is shown how the raccoon befriends fellow prisoners Lylla the otter, Teefs the walrus, and Floor the rabbit when they were all experimented on by the High Evolutionary. The four prisoners develop a bond built on their mutual pain and helpless situations, making them Rocket's first set of friends.

When the High Evolutionary realizes that Rocket is smarter than himself, he orders the extraction of the latter's brain and the death of his friends. As Rocket and his friends find a way to escape Orgocorp, the High Evolutionary kills Lylla.

Rocket seeks his revenge by attacking the High Evolutionary and shooting at his guards, which results in Floor and Teefs dying in the chaos that ensues. Rocket then steals a spaceship and flees, however, the rest of the movie shows how he remains guilty and haunted by the deaths of his three friends, as he feels that it was all his fault.

2) Rocket and his friends naming themselves

Another emotional and heartwarming scene in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is when Rocket and his friends are shown giving themselves names. The animals, who had so far only known pain and desolation, dismiss the experiment numbers that are assigned to them and choose proper names for themselves.

The moment brings about a sense of identity and hope in the four friends, despite their sad conditions. Meanwhile, it becomes a touching moment for the audience as they cannot help but feel captivated by the cute creatures' endearing naivety.

3) Rocket and Peter when the former almost dies

One of the saddest scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was when Rocket was on the verge of death despite the best efforts of the Guardians. After Adam Warlock hurts Rocket, leaving him in a critical condition, the Guardians find out that Rocket has an inbuilt programming that prevents him from being tended to. To save him and bring him back to life, they require a code that overrides the kill switch.

The Guardians travel to Orgocorp in order to find the code and save Rocket but while they attempt to do so, Rocket flatlines and experiences a near-death moment. Every member of the team thinks that Rocket has passed but Peter starts CPR chest compressions on him, refusing to believe that Rocket has died.

While Peter successfully brings Rocket back to life, he undergoes a series of emotions in the brief moments when the raccoon appears to be dead. The scene is without a doubt one of the most moving in the entire Marvel universe, and it is guaranteed to leave viewers in a gut-wrenching state.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is now playing in theaters worldwide.

