Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Who plays Adam Warlock in Marvel's new film? 

The upcoming Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is set to be released on Friday, May 5, 2023. Ever since the film was announced, there was speculation about who will play Adam Warlock in the MCU outing, with several actors being rumored for the role. However, it was recently confirmed that Will Poulter has been cast as the character, much to the surprise of many fans.

James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, recently explained why Will Poulter was chosen to play Adam Warlock. According to Gunn, Poulter was the best fit for the role, as he has the right combination of talent, physicality, and charisma to bring the character to life.

Gunn also praised Poulter's work in other films, and said that he is excited to see what he will bring to the role of Adam Warlock. In an interview with Empire, Gunn commented:

"I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future."

Reasons why James Gunn cast Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Will Poulter covers the latest issue of Numéro Netherlands Will Poulter covers the latest issue of Numéro Netherlands https://t.co/V75M1gcIzX

Will Poulter is a British actor known for his roles in films such as The Maze Runner, We're the Millers, and Midsommar. He has also appeared in several television shows, including Black Mirror and Bandersnatch.

While he may not have been the most obvious choice for the role of Adam Warlock, there are several reasons why he was ultimately chosen for the part.

One of the main reasons why Will Poulter was cast as Adam Warlock is his acting ability. Poulter is a talented actor who has proven himself in a variety of roles, from comedic to dramatic. With his role in films like The Maze Runner, he has also shown that he can handle complex characters, which is essential for playing a character like Adam Warlock, who has a rich and complicated backstory.

Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios Will Poulter makes his MCU debut as Adam Warlock at the World Premiere of #GotGVol3 Will Poulter makes his MCU debut as Adam Warlock at the World Premiere of #GotGVol3 https://t.co/PZrkqhQjpI

Another reason why Poulter was chosen for the role is his physical appearance. Adam Warlock is a tall, muscular character with striking features, and Poulter fits the bill perfectly. While he may not have the same physique as some of the other actors who were rumored to be in the role, such as Henry Cavill or Alexander Skarsgård, he has a unique look that sets him apart from others.

In addition to his acting ability and physical appearance, Poulter also has a strong fan following, particularly among younger audiences. This is important for a film like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is aimed at a wide audience and needs to appeal to both casual moviegoers and die-hard fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is also worth noting that Will Poulter as Adam Warlock is not the first time that Marvel has made an unexpected casting choice. In the past, the studio has cast actors such as Chris Pratt and Tom Holland in major roles, despite them not being well-known at the time.

Both actors have since become fan favorites and have helped make the Marvel Cinematic Universe what it is today.

More details about Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The movie will feature the return of the Guardians, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot, as they embark on a new adventure in space. In addition to Adam Warlock, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is also expected to feature several other new characters, as well as some returning favorites from previous films.

There have also been rumors that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will explore the backstory of Gamora, who was killed in Avengers: Infinity War, but was brought back to life in Avengers: Endgame. It is possible that the film will delve into her past and explore how she became the fierce warrior that she is today.

In addition to these plot points, the film is expected to feature plenty of action, humor, and heart, as well as some surprises and twists that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Watch the upcoming Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes