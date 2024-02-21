Gunna 2024 ‘The Bittersweet Tour’: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Gunna 2024 ‘The Bittersweet Tour’ is scheduled to be held from May 4, 2024, to June 11, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is in support of the singer's new single of the same name and will feature Flo Milli as a special guest.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Phoenix, Irving, San Francisco, and Nashville, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on February 20, 2024.

A Citibank cardholder presale will be available on February 21, 2024, at 10:00 am EST, which could be accessed with the first six digits of a valid Citibank card and the code 412800.

Artist presales for the tour will be available on February 22, 2024, at 10:00 am EST. It can be accessed by following the link provided on the singer's official social media and signing up for his mailing list. In addition, a Live Nation presale will be available on February 22, 2024, at 10:00 am EST and can be accessed with the code ENERGY for website users and COVERT for mobile app users.

There will also be Spotify, Ticketmaster, and Venue presales available on select dates of the tour at the same time as the Live Nation presale, which can be accessed via the respective individual websites of the presale provider.

General tickets will be available on February 23, 2024, at 10:00 am EST. Ticket prices have not been announced at the time of writing this article. Once made public, interested fans can purchase them from the singer's official website or via Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Gunna 2024 ‘The Bittersweet Tour’ dates and venues

Gunna released his latest single Bittersweet on February 16, 2024, via Young Stoner Life (YSL) Records as well as 300 Entertainment. Now the rapper is set to support the single with a US tour, with Flo Milli as backup.

Flo Milli is best known for her mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here?, which peaked at number 78 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

He has also collaborated with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) and Live Nation to promote his non-profit organization on his Bittersweet Tour, providing $1 from each ticket sold to benefit Atlanta's inner cities.

The full list of dates and venues for the Gunna ‘The Bittersweet Tour’ 2024 is given below:

May 4, 2924 — Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

May 6, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan at Fox Theatre

May 8, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

May 10, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory

May 12, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

May 16, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at WAMU Theater

May 18, 2024 — San Francisco, California at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 21, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

May 24, 2024 — Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 25, 2024 — Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

May 28, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 29, 2024 — Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles’ Coliseum

June 1, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 2, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Roots Picnic Festival

June 6, 2024 — Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

June 9, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at Kia Center

June 11, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

Aside from his tour, Gunna is also set to appear at several festivals, including Wireless Festival 2024 in June, where he will appear in a lineup with artists such as Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and 21 Savage, among others.

