H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Perpetual Calendar Concept Smoked Salmon timepiece: Everything we know so far

The H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Perpetual Calendar Concept watch is a masterpiece of horological engineering. Its elegant, simple style places a strong emphasis on readability and clarity. The smoked salmon dial adds elegance and uniqueness, differentiating this piece from other timepieces with the same technology.

For every watch lover, this piece is a much-awaited one. Since these are only to be produced for one year, this watch from H. Moser & Cie costs $54,900. It was available for purchase as of April of last year and will continue to be available for a full year. This is a limited edition watch, which increases its exclusivity.

The watch is a sophisticated and fashionable statement apart from telling time. Here are the features that make H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Perpetual Calendar Concept watch such a great addition to any collection.

H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Perpetual Calendar Concept timepiece has a minimalistic approach and a Smoked Salmon dial to look at

Streamliner Perpetual Calendar Concept Smoked Salmon watch by H. Moser & Cie. (Image via H. Moser)

The most remarkable aspect of the H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Perpetual Calendar Concept Smoked Salmon watch is its dial. The Smoked Salmon colorway provides a cozy and welcoming setting.

The perpetual calendar function's simple design complements this. It features a little red hand for the months, a battery reserve indicator at ten o'clock, and a date display at four o'clock. This arrangement keeps the dial simple while improving legibility and style.

The watch maintains functionality without sacrificing style. The Globolight® ensures optimal visibility in various lighting settings in an integrated handset. With an outstanding 7-day power reserve, the hand-wound HMC 812 manufacturing caliber is visible via the open caseback.

Additionally, the watch can withstand up to 12 ATM pressures, allowing it to be worn daily and even submerged occasionally. The 42.3mm stainless steel casing of the H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Perpetual Calendar Concept Smoked Salmon watch is a stunning feature. It features an integrated metal bracelet that provides comfort and durability.

The materials used and the skill with which it was constructed demonstrate H. Moser & Cie.'s commitment to excellence. This watch is a sturdy piece of luxury and a useful accessory.

In the world of horology, the H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Perpetual Calendar Concept Smoked Salmon watch is an astounding accomplishment. It blends smart functionality with a beautiful design.

For both aficionados and collectors, a watch is essential. Due to its restricted production and distinctive Smoked Salmon dial coloring, this item is in great demand. H. Moser & Cie. demonstrates once more its skill in creating aesthetically pleasing and practical timepieces.