Hajime Asaoka Kurono Tokyo 34mm “Calligra” Series: Everything we know so far

Another significant development in the long history of one of Japan’s most renowned independent watchmakers, Hajime Asaoka, is the Hajime Asaoka Kurono Tokyo 34mm “Calligra” Series. Asaoka, well-known for his self-taught skill and original take on horology, has once again captured the interest of the watch world with this most recent release. The line combines conventional craftsmanship with a contemporary appearance, demonstrating his dedication to affordable luxury.

Asaoka's enthusiasm and commitment have resulted in the production of watches that are useful instruments for telling time and beautiful pieces of art that accentuate the elegance of precise mechanics. His viewpoint is demonstrated by the Hajime Asaoka Kurono Tokyo 34mm “Calligra” Series, which presents a novel outlook on watch design.

The collection, which was released on February 23, comes in three colorways: Silver White, Dark MOP, and Stark Black. Each variety is limited to 188 pieces and costs $1,170, making them extremely sought after by fans and collectors. These timepieces, anticipated to be sent by mid-March, are available for pre-order globally via Kurono Tokyo’s official website. This ensures an exciting start to the year for the watchmaking community.

Hajime Asaoka Kurono Tokyo 34mm “Calligra” Series stands out for its elegance and readability

Hajime Asaoka Kurono Tokyo 34mm “Calligra” Series (Image via Kurono Tokyo)

The Hajime Asaoka Kurono Tokyo 34mm “Calligra” Series introduces a refreshing take on the classic Kurono Tokyo design language. With a focus on the newly integrated Calligra-style numerals, these watches stand out for their elegance and readability. The series showcases Asaoka’s dedication to merging traditional elements with contemporary design, resulting in timeless and modern timepieces.

Stark Black and Silver White variants

The Stark Black and Silver White watches present a minimalist yet sophisticated palette, with the former featuring an all-black dial accented with white details and the latter a shimmering silver against a crisp white background. These colorways exemplify the series’ versatile appeal, catering to various tastes and occasions.

The Enigmatic Dark MOP

The Dark MOP variation stands out because it uses mother-of-pearl to create a dial resembling a raging sea. This decision highlights Asaoka’s creative use of materials and gives the watch more depth and intricacy, making it a standout item in the line.

All three watches in the Hajime Asaoka Kurono Tokyo 34mm “Calligra” Series are powered by the reliable Miyota 90s5 movement, ensuring precision and durability. Despite their aesthetic differences, the technical specifications remain consistent across the series, offering wearers the confidence that comes with a high-quality mechanical movement.

The Hajime Asaoka legacy

The narrative of Hajime Asaoka’s journey into watchmaking is one of self-education, passion, and perseverance. Asaoka has become a prominent person in the field of horology despite having no formal training. His first invention, the Project T tourbillon, demonstrated his inventiveness and attention to detail, establishing a standard for tourbillons manufactured in Japan.

Asaoka’s timepieces, which are renowned for their uniqueness and handiwork, reflect his profound appreciation for aesthetics and mechanical design, which he developed while majoring in fine art and design.

The Kurono Tokyo philosophies

Hajime Asaoka’s 2018 introduction of Chrono Tokyo—later rebranded as Kurono Tokyo—aimed to increase the accessibility of fine watchmaking. With Kurono Tokyo, Asaoka can reach a larger audience while maintaining the quality of craft and visual appeal that characterize his namesake masterpieces.

This strategy has closed the gap between luxury and affordability in watchmaking and made it possible for more fans to enjoy owning a piece of master watchmaking.

The Hajime Asaoka Kurono Tokyo 34mm “Calligra” Series is a remarkable addition to the world of horology, reflecting Asaoka's unwavering commitment to beauty, balance, and accessibility. With its unique design elements and limited availability, the series is sure to captivate watch enthusiasts and collectors, continuing Asaoka's legacy of watchmaking excellence.