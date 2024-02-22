Phillips x Guido Mondani Personal Watch Collection Auction: Everything we know so far

The opportunity to bid on the Phillips x Guido Mondani Personal Watch Collection Auction is rare. This auction also honors the memory of Guido Mondani, an established name in the watch publishing business.

Mondani has built a reputation among watch enthusiasts and collectors throughout his career because of his unrelenting dedication to the craft of watchmaking and meticulous attention to detail.

Phillips will auction off the personal collection of Guido Mondani, which is the culmination of an illustrious and scholarly life. Mondani, a highly regarded authority in the field of horology literature, has accumulated an exquisite and varied collection spanning over three decades.

This auction showcases the unwavering dedication of Mondani to excellence and artistry through the inclusion of historical pieces from esteemed brands such as Patek Philippe, Longines, Rolex, and Eberhard.

According to Hypebeast, the Phillips x Guido Mondani Personal Watch Collection Auction will take place on May 11–12, as part of The Geneva Watch Auction: XIX. Global collectors are expected to show good interest in it.

Lots like the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 6269, which is estimated to bring in between $679,447 and $1,358,894, are expected to make the auction a historic occasion.

The collection will be previewed in Milan, New York, and London before being on display in Geneva starting on May 8, giving enthusiasts a rare opportunity to witness these exquisite examples of watchmaking up close.

Phillips x Guido Mondani Personal Watch Collection was gifted by Mondani to his wife

Phillips x Guido Mondani Personal Watch Collection Auction (Image via Philips)

The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 6269 is a focal point of the Phillips x Guido Mondani Personal Watch Collection Auction.

This exquisite item, which Mondani gave his wife, is distinguished by its bezel and dial encrusted with diamonds set in 18k yellow gold. It is the focus of the auction due to its artistry and rarity, and its estimated value accurately captures its importance.

Watch Ref. 6036, "Jean-Claude Killy," by Rolex

Phillips x Guido Mondani Personal Watch Collection Auction (Image via Philips)

The "Jean-Claude Killy," or Rolex Chronograph Ref. 6036, is another remarkable item. This 1955 18k pink gold watch perfectly captures the style and accuracy of antique Rolex chronographs. Its historical significance and appeal are enhanced by its connection to ski champion Jean-Claude Killy.

The 1938 Eberhard Rattrapante Chronograph

Phillips x Guido Mondani Personal Watch Collection Auction (Image via Philips)

The 1938 Eberhard Rattrapante Chronograph is a fantastic example of the skill of early 20th-century watchmaking. Mondani purchased this timepiece in 1988. The split-second chronograph feature exemplifies the elegance and intricacy of mechanical watchmaking.

After leading worldwide in auctioneering for many years, Phillips is known for its quality and distinction. Recognized for organizing sales of uncommon and noteworthy collectibles, Phillips exhibits close attention to detail and profound regard for the craftsmanship and history of the objects it offers.

Because of its dedication to quality, Phillips is the ideal venue for presenting Mondani's prestigious collection.

The trip that Guido Mondani has taken in the realm of watch collecting is remarkable and inspirational. His work has made a substantial contribution to the knowledge and appreciation of high-end watches.

Mondani's works have taught and impacted numerous generations of watch enthusiasts and collectors, and his collection is a testament to his extensive knowledge and sophisticated taste.

An exceptional window into the world of upscale watch collecting is provided by the Phillips x Guido Mondani Personal Watch Collection Auction. This auction honors Mondani's lifetime passion and competence with over 40 clocks that span several decades and include some of the most prominent brands in watchmaking.

The world of watchmaking is still enthralled and inspired by Guido Mondani's legacy, as collectors and enthusiasts anxiously anticipate the auction.

