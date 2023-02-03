"Had to be in the limelight": George Santos' GoFundMe dog scheme explained as lawmaker comes under fire yet again

Republican lawmaker George Santos is under investigation by the FBI for allegedly stealing $3000 raised in a GoFundMe campaign for a homeless Navy veteran's dog. The pitbull, named Sapphire, was suffering from cancer and ultimately died a year later.
The vet, Richard Osthoff, who was homeless at the time after losing his home and job, spoke to federal officers on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, who were investigating Santos' finances.
While the GoFundMe page has since been taken down, Osthoff claims that the lawmaker never handed him the money and the ploy delayed the procedure that could have saved Sapphire's life.
Internet users were left horrified after news of Santos' fraud spread. User @hughan01 stated:
Richard Osthoff shared his text conversations with Anthony Devolder, an alias of George Santos, with FBI
According to Richard Osthoff, two FBI officers contacted him on behalf of the Eastern District of New York’s U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding the ongoing investigation into George Santos' finances. In 2016 the lawmaker had set up a fraudulent GoFundMe campaign for Oshtoff's pet.
The Navy vet, who suffers from severe PTSD, expressed his relief, stating:
"I’m glad to get the ball rolling with the big-wigs... (I was) worried that what happened to me was too long ago to be prosecuted."
Osthoff, looking to raise money for the treatment of Sapphire, reached out to Friends of Pets United, an organization led by George Santos under the alias Anthony Devolder. (On January 14, 2023, a video surfaced online where Santos' introduced himself as Anthony Devolder at a pro-Trump LGBTQ rally.)
According to the vet, Santos allegedly helped raise around $3000 in donations and then disappeared with the money. He added that the New York lawmaker deleted the GoFundMe page.
According to The New York Times, Santos claimed Friends of Pets United was a "tax-exempt charity organization" that the Republicans founded in 2013." However, the IRS could not find any records of a charity under the name.
Text messages shared by the veteran show Santos, under the alias Anthony Devolder, stopped answering his texts. The lawmaker urged him to visit a clinic in New York where he had "credit," but they said they "couldn't operate the tumor."
In a final conversation between the two, Santos stated that the funds would be "used for other dogs." He wrote:
"Sapphire is not a candidate for this surgery the funds are moved to the next animal in need and we will make sure we use of resources to keep her comfortable!"
Sapphire was euthanized after her health deteriorated.
"I hope this dude ends up in jail": Santos leaves netizens in a fury
As news of the republican lawmaker's charity fraud spread, internet users took to social media to express their disgust and horror.
They claimed it was a felony and demanded that Santos be sent to jail for his "shameful and shameless" actions. They remarked that the various controversies surrounding him were enough for him to step down from his congressional duties.
One user, Janet Harris, @ThinkUpstream, remarked that of all the scandals surrounding the lawmaker, one to take him down should be stealing a veteran's dog's GoFundMe donations.
Here are some comments seen on Twitter about George Santos' latest investigation:
George Santos was in the news recently after the Nassau County Republican Committee demanded he resign for doctoring his resume and claiming to be a descendant of Holocaust survivors.
He maintained that he was unaware of any FBI investigation related to the charity.