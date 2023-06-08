Hallmark's Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New - Cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's new movie, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New, is all set to premiere on the channel on Friday, June 9, 2023. It centers around the titular character who returns home after college to pursue higher studies.

However, her life takes a shocking turn after she gets caught up in a complicated mystery involving her friend's fiancé. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Hallmark Channel:

''Young Aurora Teagarden returns home to Lawrenceton after college to pursue her post-grad degree and finds herself embroiled in a mystery involving her friend Sally's fiancé.''

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New stars Skyler Samuels in the lead role, alongside various others playing key supporting roles. It is helmed by Jessica Harmon based on a script penned by Teena Booth.

Hallmark's Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New cast list: Skyler Samuels and others to star in new drama movie

1) Skyler Samuels as Aurora

Skyler Samuels portrays the lead role of Aurora in Hallmark's Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New. Aurora is a young woman who's returned home to pursue her higher studies. She gets entangled in a complex mystery involving her friend's fiance.

Aurora is the protagonist of the movie and it is her journey that forms the crux of the story. Samuels looks impressive in the film's trailer, and viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the movie. Her other notable acting credits include Wizards of Waverly Palace, The Nine Lives of Chloe King, and American Horror Story: Freak Show, to name a few.

2) Evan Roderick as Arthur

Actor Evan Roderick essays the character of Arthur in the new Hallmark movie. He's believed to be Aurora's friend's fiance who's involved in a mystery that Aurora sets out to solve. It'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored and the role he plays in the story.

Viewers might be familiar with Evan Roderick from A Tale of Two Christmases, Secrets of a Marine's Wife, Autumn in the City, and Spinning Out.

3) Kayla Heller as Sally

Kayla Heller dons the role of Sally in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New. Sally is Aurora's friend whose fiance is caught up in a mystery. Apart from that, more details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect her to play a significant role in the story.

Kayla Heller has previously starred in There's Someone Inside Your House, Superman & Lois, and Good Morning Christmas!, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New also features many others who play key supporting/minor roles like:

Madison Smith as Matt Walker

Hayley Sales as Kara Walker

Marilu Henner as Aida Teagarden

The official preview for Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New was released by Hallmark Channel on May 31, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many crucial events set to unfold in the new movie.

The lead actors share wonderful onscreen chemistry and fans who've enjoyed watching other similar Hallmark movies like Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder, and Cut, Color, Murder will certainly enjoy this one.

Don't miss Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New on Hallmark Channel on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

