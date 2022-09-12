Halloween Baking Championship 2022 (season 8): Meet the judges

Season 8 of Halloween Baking Championship premieres on September 12. Moreover, the show has returned with its three fan-favorite judges, Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and Zac Young. These judges will keenly analyze the bloodied-looking dishes prepared by the contestants on the show.

The upcoming season of Halloween Baking Championship will feature 12 bakers from all over the country, who will create gruesome-looking confectionary dishes on the show. Contestants will have to take up challenges decided on by the judges and will have to match their expectations. Those who fail will have to visit the bone-chilling 13th floor on the show.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

On this season of HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP, host John Henson is the caretaker of a haunted hotel and will be welcoming the competitors to an eight-week stay, unless their baked goods fail to impress the judges, in which case they will have to "check out" and take the elevator to the mysterious 13th floor from which guests never return.

It further continues:

Judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall and Zac Young determine whose devilishly delicious desserts earn the title of Halloween Baking Champion and an all-expense trip to the 10 most haunted hotels in America.

Details about Halloween Baking Championship judges ahead of the show's release

1) Stephanie Boswell

38-year-old Stephanie Boswell is an internationally renowned pastry chef. Passionate about baking, Stephanie started her career by first working as an assistant pastry chef at TRU Restaurant in Chicago in 2009.

After this, the Halloween Baking Championship judge shifted to NAHA Restaurant in the years to come and worked there as a Pastry Sous Chef. In 2011, she shifted to Sage Restaurant at Aria Resort and Casino as a pastry chef. After working there for two years, she went to Rose. Rabbit. Lie and continued advancing in her career as a Pastry Chef.

She later worked at The Peninsula Beverly Hills as an executive pastry chef. Finally, in 2018, Boswell made her first TV appearance as the host of Baking Bad on Cooking Channel. She is also presently a corporate executive pastry chef at Lette Macarons in Beverly Hills, California. Moreover, she got her big break when she was selected as a contestant in Top Chef (2008).

2) Carla Hall

Carla Hall is a chef, popular television personality and former model as well. Born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, Carla graduated from Howard University's Business School with a degree in accounting in 1986.

Although she initially worked as a public accountant, she hated her job and quit to pursue modeling. It was during this time that she decided to begin her career in the culinary field.

She initially started a lunch delivery service called Lunch Bunch. After this, she enrolled at L'Academie de Cuisine in Bethesda, Maryland and graduated with a Culinary Career Training certificate. Next, she served as an externship at the Henley Park Hotel, where she was then promoted to sous chef. She later became the executive chef at the Garden Cafe in the State Plaza Hotel.

3) Zac Young

40-year-old Zac is a chef who has been featured on various baking shows on Food Network and the Cooking Channel, most notably on Top Chef: Just Desserts and Unique Sweets. He has also appeared as a guest judge on the baking competition show Nailed It! on Netflix, Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship, and Chopped.

Before joining the baking industry, the Halloween Baking Championship judge worked as a costume designer. It was in 2003 when he enrolled at the Institute of Culinary Education.

Viewers can watch the premiere of the Halloween Baking Championship season 8 on Food Network and Discovery+.

