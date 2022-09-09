What time will Halloween Baking Championship Season 8 premiere on Food Network? Format, release date, and more

Halloween Baking Championship is set to return to the Food Network with some gory, disturbing, creepy, but delicious desserts. The baking competition will pit 12 contestants against each other as they compete for a cash prize of $25,000 and an all-expenses paid trip to 10 haunted houses.

The competition will take place in a haunted hotel, and John Henson will host the competing bakers. The synopsis of the Halloween Baking Championship read:

"On this season of HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP, host John Henson is the caretaker of a haunted hotel and will be welcoming the competitors to an eight-week stay, unless their baked goods fail to impress the judges, in which case they will have to "check out" and take the elevator to the mysterious 13th floor from which guests never return.

It continued:

Judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall and Zac Young determine whose devilishly delicious desserts earn the title of Halloween Baking Champion and an all-expense trip to the 10 most haunted hotels in America."

Halloween Baking Championship is set to premiere on September 12 at 9 pm ET on the Food Network.

What to expect from the Halloween Baking Championship

The contestants of this holiday-themed baking competition will compete against each other and come up with unique, thrilling desserts that will scare the judges and tickle their tastebuds. The bakers will compete over eight weeks while they enjoy their stay at the hotel.

Each of the show's episodes will consist of two challenges during which these Halloween enthusiasts must create dishes inspired by certain themes.

During the first episode, Welcome to Hotel Henson, they will be required to decorate a cake with faces, followed by a cake incorporating blood spatters to impress the three judges. The synopsis of the first episode read:

"No body part is safe when host John Henson welcomes 12 Halloween hopefuls to Hotel Henson and asks them to create faces in pie. Then, it's blood in blood out as they impress judges Stephanie Boswell, Zac Young and Carla Hall with blood spatter cakes."

Similarly, in episode two, titled, Croquem-boots, honoring Puss in Boots, the contestants must turn croquembouche into croquem-boots and create cat-sized cakes.

Halloween Baking Championship will consist of six one-hour-long episodes and two supersized episodes of two hours each.

The baker who survives the hotel of horror and elimination will win the cash prize and a trip to America's 10 haunted houses. The 12 contestants enlisting in this heart-stopping competition are Marcus Brackett, Jill Davis, AJ DeDiego, Kristi Descher, Justin Dominguez, Lola Forbes, Margarita Garcia, Alexey Ivanov, Zac Mercer, Lauren Rogers, Maricsa Trejo, and Blayre Wright.

Meet the host

John Henson, a veteran TV personality, is set to host another season of the Halloween Baking Championship. The host began his career as a stand-up comedian and now has over 20 years of experience in acting, writing, hosting, and producing. He appeared as a celebrity guest on Food Network's Work Cooks in America: Celebrity and reached the semi-finals. He co-hosted ABC's Wipeout and starred in FX's Anger Management and NBC's My Name is Earl.

Halloween Baking Championship has been on the air since 2015, and the latest season is set to take off on September 5, 2022. The audience can also stream the show on Discovery +.

