Halloween Cookie Challenge: Who won in episode 1 and walked away with $10,0000?

Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge premiered on Monday, September 27, 2022. The Halloween-themed cooking competition featured four contestants participating in two cookie-theme-based challenges. Ultimately, only one walked out with $10,000 and the title of the winner of episode 1.

The four contestants who battled it out against each other were Rebecca Duggar, Arlene Chua, Kim Fink, and Joshua Juarez. The bakers faced two challenges. The least impressive contestant was eliminated at the end of the first challenge. The remaining three moved on to the final challenge.

Titled Cute, Creepy, and Spellbound, episode 1 of the Halloween Cookie Challenge featured two judges who were none other than famed chefs Jet Tila and Rosanna Pansino. Although all contestants faced a tough challenge, the judges were especially enamored by Rebecca Dugar, who hailed from Louisana. She not only won $10,000 but also walked away as the title winner for Halloween Cookie Challenge episode 1.

Read on to learn more about what happened in the famed reality TV competition series and what about Rebecca's cookies impressed the judges the most.

Rebecca's Evil Aligator spellbook helped her bag the cash prize in Halloween Cookie Challenge Season 1 Episode 1

The first challenge was themed cute and creepy, and as a part of the same, the bakers had to prepare two cookies for the judges. They had to take something cute and give it a creepy feel for one cookie. For the second cookie, they had to take something creepy and transform it into something cute.

Following the challenge, Kim Fink was eliminated from the competition. She decided to take a creepy spider and give it a cute spin. For her second cookie, she decided to take a cute bunny and turn it into a one-eyed cyclops. The judges decided to eliminate her as her designs weren't as intricate as the others, and her cookies were also slightly undercooked.

As for Rebecca, she decided to take a creepy bat and make it look cute. For her creepy cookie, she took a stuffed bunny and turned it into a voodoo doll. The judges were impressed with her flavors and the airbrush technique she used.

For their final round, the contestants had to make a 3D spellbook out of cookies. They had to use two different doughs in their cookies and include black ingredients like black cherries, black sesame seeds, etc. The judges also gave the contestants size parameters and elements that needed to be included.

The Halloween Cookie Challenge bakers showcased their impeccable skills when designing their cookies. One spellbook was made to look like it had a cover made from human skin with a hand holding a heart.

Meanwhile, Rebecca made her spellbook look like an alligator. Her intricate design was an immediate hit with the judges. Her cookie flavors were impressive as well. While one brought a unique flavor that left the judges wanting more, the other brought the heat.

Ultimately, the judges decided that the winner of episode 1 of Halloween Cookie Challenge was Rebecca.

Halloween Cookie Challenge airs every Monday at 10 pm ET only on Food Network. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

