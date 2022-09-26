Halloween Cookie Challenge 2022 (Season 1) cast list revealed: Meet the contestants

Season 1 of the Halloween Cookie Challenge is set to premiere on September 26 at 10 pm ET.

The show, which is a Halloween-themed baking competition, will feature four contestants taking part in a number of cookie-based challenges through the six-episode series. The winner of the Halloween Cookie Challenge will take home the title along with a grand cash prize of $10,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"This Halloween, candy is not the only sweet treat we'll be enjoying. Expert chef Jet Tila and baking queen Rosanna Pansino bring together four of the best cookie makers in the country to compete in two rounds of baking, decorating and 3D cookie making to prove they are the cookier to fear! The winner will take home a trick-or-treat bag filled with $10,000 and the title of Halloween Cookie Champion."

Say hello to the contestants of the first season of the Halloween Cookie Challenge

All four contestants on season one of the Halloween Cookie Challenge are incredibly passionate about baking. They are all geared up to take up the challenges

1) Arlene Chua — Staten Island

Arlene Chua is a bakery owner and cookie-decorating teacher from New York who loves Halloween cookies, especially ones that are elegant and attractive. The baker has competed in a number of different cookie competitions but hasn't won any of them. Which is why, she she plans to give her best and have a shot at finally winning.

2) Rebecca Duggar — Louisiana

Rebecca is a home bakery owner whose cookie designs are inspired by comic books and pop art. She says that since all the special days in her life, wedding anniversaries, and birthdays, and even Halloween, fall in the same week, Halloween is one of her favorite holidays.

3) Kim Fink — Altadena, CA

Kim Fink from Holloween Cookie Challenge (Image via Food Network)

A home bakery owner from California, Kim has a unique talent where she can paint portraits, especially of pets, on cookies. The Halloween Cookie Challenge contestant's jam is turning scary things into edible desserts.

4) Joshua Juarez — Austin

Joshua Juarez from Holloween Cookie Challenge (Image via Food Network)

Texas-based Joshua is a trained pastry chef who owns a dog bakery in Austin. He enjoys baking delicious food for dogs as much as he enjoys making cookies for humans. Joshua hopes to open a bakery for humans soon too.

Who is hosting Halloween Cookie Challenge Season 1?

Season one of the Halloween-themed show will be hosted and judged by chefs Jet Tila and Rosanna Pansino. The judges are famous personalities in the culinary industry, who will help the bakers showcase their skills on the show.

While Jet is a celebrity chef and restauranteur, Rosanna is a baker and YouTuber. This is the first time the two have been paired together.

The two judges will have the contestants prepare lip-smacking cookies that have incredibly unusual and unique looks that have never been seen before.

Viewers can watch the premiere of the Halloween Cookie Challenge on September 26 on Food Network and Discovery+.

