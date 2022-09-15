What time will Halloween Wars Season 12 Episode 1 air on the Food channel? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Halloween Wars Season 12 is set to return to Food Network with an intense season with paranormal investigator Zak Bagans as the host of the horror-inspired baking competition. Joining Bagans as judges will be Eddie Jackson, Shinmin Li, and Aarti Sequeira.

The show will consist of challenges inspired by Zak's terrifying tales and haunted places, but the contestants must ensure that their dishes don't terrify the judges. During the competition, nine teams comprising a baker, a sugar expert, and a pumpkin carver will compete to win the grand prize of $25,000.

Halloween Wars Season 12 is part of the Food Network and Discovery Plus' Gobstober, a multi-platform event that unofficially kickstarts the holiday season. Episode 1 will air on Sunday, September 18, at 9 pm ET on the Food Network.

Food Network @FoodNetwork



The countdown to Wait until you see what happens to the spider at 1:12: foodtv.com/3BVvEVA The countdown to #HalloweenWars is ON! A new season with @zak_bagans premieres this Sunday @ 9|8c, and you can also stream the series in the #Ghostober Hub on @discoveryplus Wait until you see what happens to the spider at 1:12: foodtv.com/3BVvEVA! 😱The countdown to #HalloweenWars is ON! A new season with @zak_bagans premieres this Sunday @ 9|8c, and you can also stream the series in the #Ghostober Hub on @discoveryplus 🎃🎃 https://t.co/pcFxjijoNU

Halloween Wars Season 12 Episode 1 will kickstart in New Orleans

Tonya Papanikolas @TonyaPap Meet the teams on Food Network's upcoming cake competition show #HalloweenWars , which airs Sept. 18. I produced teams Ghosty Gals (turquoise), Eerie Eats (yellow) and Candy Corn Killers (purple). I'm excited to watch them compete!! Their cakes are amazing! foodnetwork.com/shows/hallowee… Meet the teams on Food Network's upcoming cake competition show #HalloweenWars, which airs Sept. 18. I produced teams Ghosty Gals (turquoise), Eerie Eats (yellow) and Candy Corn Killers (purple). I'm excited to watch them compete!! Their cakes are amazing! foodnetwork.com/shows/hallowee… https://t.co/Oooiwix3B3

Episode one of the new show, titled That Voodoo That You Do, will take place in New Orleans. The synopsis of the episode reads:

"In the first of three qualifying rounds, Zak Bagans introduces three teams to the famously haunted city of New Orleans. They must cast a sweet spell with the voodoo queen, Marie Laveau, to impress judges Eddie Jackson, Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira."

In the first episode, the audience will watch as the three teams compete to impress Marie Laveau, the Voodoo Queen of the French Quarters in New Orleans. At the end of this episode, the team failing to impress Marie Laveau and the panel of judges will vanish into thin air, leading the other two competing groups a step closer to $25,000.

Season 12 brings back pumpkin carvers

Dustin @I_Am_Gatorboy45 Get ready for Spooky Season as #HalloweenWars comes your way with your host, @Zak_Bagans ! Airing on @FoodNetwork September 18th, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET. Catch up on older episodes on @discoveryplus or Food Network GO. Get ready for Spooky Season as #HalloweenWars comes your way with your host, @Zak_Bagans! Airing on @FoodNetwork September 18th, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET. Catch up on older episodes on @discoveryplus or Food Network GO. https://t.co/ax0nn8dbne

Unlike the previous season, this year, on Halloween Wars, pumpkin carvers return due to popular demand and seasonal benefits. Season 11 was filmed over the summer, and due to the unavailability of pumpkins, the creators had to do away with the segment altogether. Fans were excited to see some unique and interesting pumpkin carvings and took to social media to voice their opinions.

More about the show

The show is set to return with a fan-favorite paranormal expert Zak Bagans. The actor, TV personality, museum operator, and author is famously known as the host of Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures. The show has been on the air for over two decades and has a spin-off series called Ghost Adventures: Aftershocks.

In collaboration with Kelly Crigger, Zak's book, Dark World: Into the Shadows with the Lead Investigator of the Ghost Adventures Crew, was featured in The New York Times Best Seller list in 2011.

Joining Zak on the set is former NFL player Eddie Jackson. Eddie is set to be one of the judges of Halloween Wars and will be looking at the smallest possible details while tasting the Halloween-themed treats. He first appeared on the Food Network in 2015 when he defeated 11 finalists on the Food Network Star.

While the show starts with nine teams, only five will make it to the finale. Three teams will be eliminated in three qualifying rounds, leaving the title up for grabs for the remaining teams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht