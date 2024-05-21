Halloween Moments Update: What happened to Daryl Braithwaite’s business after Shark Tank?

Daryl Braithwaite appeared on ABC on Shark Tank episode 1402 on October 7, 2022, at 8 pm ET. Daryl’s product was a Pumpkin Glove Scraper kit. Halloween is one of the widely celebrated festivals, especially for kids; it is a special one. For them, carving pumpkins into scary faces is a must.

Daryl's carefully designed and produced pumpkin scraper glove would be useful here. While appearing on the Shark Tank, Daryl didn’t make it up to any Sharks, and neither had any deal.

As of 2024, Daryl’s Halloween Moments is worth $3 million.

His website describes it as:

“The game changing solution. Pumpkin Glove Scraper.”

This scraper glove helps scrape and cleanse the insides of the pumpkin so that no one needs to get into dirty, sticky, and stringy parts.

Halloween Moments: Availability, pricing, and features explored

After appearing on Shark Tank, Halloween Moments’ sales spiked. Halloween was merely a few weeks away, so it benefited Daryl and his product.

The Pumpkin Glove Scraper kits are available at Walmart stores for $10, on Amazon, and on Daryl’s website at HalloweenMoments.com for $14.99, shipping charges included.

Their website states:

"Halloween Moments has created the #1 Pumpkin Cleaning & Carving Solution – ELIMINATING the sticky, slimy, cold, wet mess that everyone HATES! Our motto, “All About the Experience” involves providing this #1 solution so that everyone can simply enjoy a fun pumpkin carving experience that is quick, clean, and easy."

Most pumpkin cleaning kits have a smaller scraper. It can help scrape some of the mess from inside the pumpkin, but not entirely. On the other hand, the Halloween Moments kit includes a glove that can go above the elbow, a scraper that can be fitted over fingertips, two carving knives, and another glove.

The product has 4.5-star ratings from 283 customers on Amazon, and it is doing quite well compared to last year. As of now, Halloween Moments is valued at around $3 million.

The website description continues:

“Halloween Moments understands the frustration, the tears, the disgust that everyone faces with cleaning out a pumpkin. It is absolutely the most dreaded part of pumpkin carving and now we have the #1 solution to eliminate all those feelings.”

Daryl Braithwaite on Shark Tank

On Shark Tank season 14 episode 3, Daryl Braithwaite came in a massive offer. His offer was $300,000 for 10% of his business. He demonstrated the product, stating its usage and all the features of the scraper. He also showed how his product is better and offers many beneficial features.

Features described on their official website:

“Eliminate the mess: The new pumpkin cleaning and carving solution, The pumpkin glove scraper that is - Reusable & Dishwasher Safe.”

He even gave a demo by pouring an entire pumpkin inside his head. However, he didn’t receive any deals from any of the Sharks. It might be because the numbers weren’t so great initially. In just a couple of years, their business already had $850,000 in the company, and sales were not that great.

It was clear that, besides a passionate founder, the company was overfunded. Adding more money from additional investors would be more risky.

Even though he didn’t close any deals on Shark Tank, his business surely took up the market. After his Shark Tank pitch, he expressed:

"I'm sad because I truly believe that with the connections, the mentorship from the Sharks, this thing is ready to just blow up. And that's what I was hoping today. I didn't get it, but I'm going to continue to persevere like I always have."

Halloween Moments is available on various e-commerce platforms as well as their website. They are also present on numerous social media platforms, selling their product.

