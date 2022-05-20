Halo episode 9 review: Excellent Pablo Schreiber in gripping but unfulfilled finale

Video game adaptations are not an easy ordeal, and unlike all the games that have been adapted to film and TV, Halo certainly demonstrated the promise of living up to its video-game fandom's expectations. The final episode, titled Transcendence, aired on May 19, 2022, and followed the story of Makee (Charlie Murphy) after she was outed as a Covenant spy.

Though the series has failed to impress its target audience, the hardcore gamers, it still rounded up an impressive season with a wildly entertaining finale, even if it missed the mark in depicting the frenzied action scenarios. The show did end with a lot of questions, but the finale was a worthy tribute to one of the best video-game series of all time.

Read on for a detailed review of Halo episode 9.

Halo episode 9 review: Thrilling pace, great story, and lots of unanswered questions

The final episode opened at a high point, with Makee just being outed as a Covenant spy and making her escape with both the artifacts. With Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone) being another one of the people UNSC wants to apprehend, the chase begins from the very first moment of the finale.

Drenched in beautifully shot and colored sequences, the thrilling chase with an array of battles makes it a treat for the eye, but the rapidly changing plot twists make it difficult to focus on the beauty on the screen. For instance, after Halsey is apprehended, the major twist about the version of Halsey being a flash clone creates moments with great spark.

One of the most persistent complaints may be about the depiction of the battle sequences and the lack of sticking to the video-game plotline and metaphors. Now, as much as we'd like to have a carbon copy of our favorite games, the difference in media changes a lot of things, and in that respect, Halo delivers an honest attempt, if not chiseled perfection.

With Master Chief Petty Officer 117 (Pablo Schreiber) locked in a chase with Makee, things soon change into something more wondrous. Master Chief and Makee make a connection that transports them to a peaceful planet where they have a talk. The contrast in both ends of this sequence is beautifully orchestrated.

The plot, too, thickens at this point as Kai (Kate Kennedy) shoots down Makee, and Master Chief comes back to reality. Following this, Master Chief lets Cortana take over his consciousness, resulting in a brilliantly executed battle sequence as John becomes the killing machine familiar to Halo fans.

Pablo Schreiber is excellent through and through, especially in the last sequence when Cortana takes over. The actor has completely proven why he was selected for the role, and hopefully, he will continue to impress as Master Chief, be it with his consciousness or Cortana's.

The ending sees Dr. Halsey on another planet having escaped her fate as the UNSC vow to look for her. John, meanwhile, is gone completely, with Cortana now in charge of the supersoldier's body. The fate of Makee is also left hanging. Though there is no concrete cliffhanger, all these questions add up to create something worth waiting for.

