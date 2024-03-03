Halo season 2 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Halo season 2 episode 6, Onyx, will air on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 7, 2024. This episode kicks off the last act of Halo season 2, with just two episodes left to go. In the next episode, people will see fierce combat as Master Chief, played by Pablo Schreiber, turns up at a UNSC settlement shortly after beating an agonizing Covenant attack on Reach.

The Chief's mission to recover the Forerunner Artifact persists, and his entry amazes UNSC forces, who believe the Spartan program has ended. The teaser trailer for episode 6 shows Chief engaging in battle with UNSC forces, raising concerns over his reasons for doing so and the path that he is taking.

Halo season 2 has been directed by new showrunner David Wiener and got favorable reviews compared to the initial season. The television series has effectively captured certain moments in the franchise's evolution, such as the much-expected Fall of Reach.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Halo season 2 episode 6.

When will Halo season 2 episode 6 be released?

Halo season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to air on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 7, 2024. This episode marks the starting point of Halo season 2's final third, with just a couple of episodes remaining after the next sixth. Episode 6 is set to make its debut at 12 am PT/3:00 am ET on Thursday.

Here's a list of release times and dates for Halo season 2 episode 6, which includes the various time zones.

Time Zone Release Time Date Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 a.m. March 7 Mountain Time (MT) 1:00 a.m. March 7 Central Time (CT) 2:00 a.m. March 7 Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 a.m. March 7 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 8:00 a.m. March 7 Central European Time (CET) 9:00 a.m. March 7 Eastern European Time (EET) 10:00 a.m. March 7 Indian Standard Time (IST) 1:30 p.m. March 7 Australian Eastern Time (AEST) 6:00 p.m. March 7 New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 8:00 p.m. March 7

Where to watch Halo season 2 episode 6?

Keep an eye on Halo season 2, episode 6 on Paramount Plus. The episode in question will be out on March 7, 2024. Fans may view episode 6 only on Paramount Plus, with pricing options such as the Essential plan at $5.99 a month and the Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME plan at $11.99 per month, which offers no ads and access to SHOWTIME content.

The remainder of the timetable for Halo season 2 has episode 7 set for Thursday, March 14, and episode 8, Halo on Thursday, March 21.

A brief recap of Halo season 2 episodes 1 to 5

sode 1: Sanctuary - The Master Chief leads an evacuation mission on Sanctuary shortly after detecting a rising threat, which will air on February 8, 2024.

Episode 2: Sword - On February 8, 2024, John presses the Silver Team to their limits while looking for missing Spartans.

Episode 3: Visegrad - As conflicts grow, a new regime takes over at FLEETCOM, broadcast on February 15, 2024.

Episode 4: Reach - The human race will face a Covenant attack on Reach, leading to intense conflicts, on February 22, 2024.

Episode 5: Aleria - Those who survived have difficulty after the defeat of Aleria, with John enduring major grief. The episode aired on February 29, 2024.

What to expect from Halo season 2 episode 6?

In Halo season 2 episode 6, viewers will witness mankind's crucial base to face a Covenant assault. Master Chief Perez and the Silver Team are engaged in a fierce battle against an enormous rival.

Admiral Keyes activates UNSC forces to fight the approaching threat. Pablo Schreiber stars as Master Chief, with Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey and Joseph Morgan as James Ackerson.

The story goes into the ongoing dispute between human beings and the Covenant aliens in the 26th century, suggesting a turning point that might alter the trajectory of the conflict for good.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Halo season 2 episode 6.