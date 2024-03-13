Han Hyo-joo reported to join forces with Oguri Shun for Netflix’s upcoming Japanese romantic comedy series 'Romantic Anonymous'

On Wednesday, March 13, Korean media outlet Ilgan Sports reported that Han Hyo-joo will star in Netflix's upcoming Japanese series Romantic Anonymous. The famous Korean actress will team up with veteran Japanese actor and voice actor Oguri Shun. According to the publication, filming for the series kicked off at the beginning of March.

The series is based on the famous French film Romantic Anonymous, directed by Jean-Pierre Ameris. It narrates a comical and romantic story of a chocolatier, played by Han Hyo-joo, who's overly timid and antisocial. However, her love for chocolate and commendable talent landed her a job at a chocolate confectionery.

As she unfolds her skills in her new job, she ends up bonding with the confectionery's owner, played by Oguri Shun, who shares a similar personality. With two famous actors from the Korean and Japanese entertainment industries coming together, fans are thrilled about the series and can hardly wait for its release.

Everything we know about Han Hyo-joo and Oguri Shun's reported new Japanese series, Romantic Anonymous

Han Hyo-joo, the 37-year-old actress, started her career as a model in 2003. She slowly worked her way up through her appearances in Heaven & Earth, Brilliant Legacy, Dong Yi, etc.

The South Korean actress, who has starred in several famous K-dramas such as Moving, W: Two Worlds, Happiness, etc., has been one of the most appreciated artists in the industry. Following her success in the Korean Television industry, she has geared up to enter the Japanese Entertainment industry.

On March 13, Ilgan Sports reported that the actress would collaborate with Japanese actor Oguri Shun for Netflix's upcoming Japanese series Romantic Anonymous. This series will be a spin-off of the 2010 French film Les Émotifs anonymes.

Oguri Shun is a veteran Japanese actor who launched his career in 1995. The actor was highly praised for his impressive works, including Crow Zero and Let Me Eat Your Pancreas.

Romantic Anonymous will bring these two versatile actors together. Sho Tsukikawa, who garnered attention for his film I Want To Eat Your Pancreas, is directing the upcoming Japanese series.

The show is expected to be a light-hearted watch, and with the two famous stars of Korea and Japan, Han Hyo-joo and Oguri Shun, coming together, both the Korean and Japanese masses are thrilled about the upcoming series. This is especially true given that both Japanese and Korean crew, staff, and other professionals will be collaborating on the project.

The Korean mid-size production company Yong Film will produce Romantic Anonymous. The company has previously garnered attention with its promising film releases such as Call, The Handmaiden, Singularity, etc. The tentative schedule for the show's release hasn't been released yet.

The show is also expected to reach a global audience through the Japanese Netflix streaming platform. With a promising cast, direction, and production, fans are thrilled to see the result.