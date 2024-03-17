Han So-hee reportedly clears her entire blog following her controversial stance on the dating news with Ryu Jun-yeol

South Korean actress Han So-hee reportedly shut down her blog, which became a battlefield when her most recent relationship piece was published. On March 15, 2024, rumors about her dating actor Ryu Jun-yeol filled the internet which both their agencies denied. However, the next day, both actors confirmed their relationship after Han So-hee responded to statements made by Ryu Jun-yeol's former girlfriend, singer-actress Hyeri.

In a lengthy article, Han So-hee addressed the rumors, affirming her relationship with actor Ryu Jun-yeol and refuting allegations of infidelity on his part towards his ex-girlfriend, Girl’s Day‘s Hyeri. Since then netizens suspected and accused the My Name actress of "hwanseung."

For the unversed, in Korean, the word "hwanseung" refers to a situation in which one partner leaves one relationship for another, frequently breaking up for the new one, and can also allude to a rebound or an instance of adultery.

Han So-hee charges back by responding to malicious comments online

Han So-hee's handling of her relationship news has recently faced criticism. Celebrated for her parts in K-dramas such as Nevertheless, My Name, and Gyeongseong Creature, Han So-hee was romantically linked to Reply 1988 actor Ryu Jun-yeol on March 15, as a Japanese fan claimed to have spotted the two in a swimming pool at a Hawaii hotel.

Interestingly, the actor had previously ended his seven-year romance with Hyeri. The situation escalated when suspicions arose about their relationship, leading to a social media dispute between the two actresses, which prompted the intervention of their agencies.

On March 15, Hyeri posted on her Instagram post and wrote "재밌네" which translates to "Interesting/It's funny" in English. In response, Han So-hee posted a statement on her Instagram story, expressing her intention to address the dating rumors involving Ryu Jun-yeol and stating that there was no foul play. She ended her response with "It's funny for me too" which made netizens believe that her post was a clap back to Hyeri's.

The Hollywood A-lister is facing criticism from both her own and Hyeri's fan bases. Online users attacked her blog post with critical remarks, placing the blame on her. In response, Han So-hee expressed feeling depressed, acknowledging that her image was crafted not solely through her efforts but with the help of her followers and others.

She further explained that she met Ryu Jun-yeol at an exhibition,

"First of all, it's true that we're developing the relationship with good feelings, however, I wish you refrain from using the word transit love. It is true that we met through a photo exhibition, but that was through a friend of mine who is a photographer."

She also continued in her blog post,

"Rather than getting swept up in, I am very much at fault in this incident. Starting with my Instagram story, I think I made a small matter snowball into something big."

On March 17, the actress deleted all her blog posts after receiving constant hatred from online users. Many expressed disappointment in her involvement in a lovers' spat as Hyeri's message was allegedly directed to Ryu Jun-yeol after he was seen spending an afternoon with Han So-hee in Hawaii on March 15.

Netizens weren't pleased either to see the Reply 1988 actor move on quickly after his breaking up with his longtime girlfriend Hyeri. However, their dating history quickly started upsetting fans, who assumed So-hee's arrival on the scene was the reason the previous couple broke up.

Afterward, the Gyeonseong Creature actress wrote a personal statement on her blog—which she has now deleted as well—denying all of those accusations and even expressing her regret of insulting Hyeri before.

Additionally, she mentioned that she didn't directly hear about the timing of their separation from Ryu Jun-yeol, about the chronology of their relationship and breakup with Hyeri. Although she later removed the message if it was inappropriate, she acknowledged that she had written it based on an article from June 2023.

Ryu Jun-yeol returns to Seoul from Hawaii alone amidst ongoing dating scandal

On March 17, 2024, Ryu Jun-yeol returned to Seoul and was spotted alone at the Incheon airport. The actor was seen covering his face and walking out of the airport discreetly without the My Name actress. Previously, on March 16, his agency C-JeS Entertainment responded to the dating claims and confirmed that the actor had met Han So-hee following his breakup with Hyeri.

C-JeS Entertainment wrote,

"Hello, this is C-Jes Studios. We are writing to update you on the facts as there were speculative articles about Ryu Joon Yeol's [sic] private life following the Hawaii sighting yesterday. Ryu Joon Yeol has been dating Han So Hee since the beginning of this year, after confirming mutual positive feelings. Ryu Joon Yeol got to know Han So Hee after his breakup and he only recently confirmed his feelings for her."

Furthermore, netizens also noted that Ryu Jun-yeol reportedly did not tell the My Name actress about his breakup with Hyeri. As mentioned earlier, Han So-hee made this revelation in her blog post. Hence, it infuriated netizens as they found it irksome and disrespectful towards both women.

Both agencies have stated that the actors are in need of respite and privacy at the moment amidst the online ruckus. Furthermore, Ryu Jun-yeol's agency warned to take legal action against perpetrators spreading malicious comments against him.