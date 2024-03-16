Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol confirm relationship  

On March 15, 2024, Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol, were involved in dating rumors after an overseas netizen's Instagram post claimed that the duo was enjoying at a hotel pool in Hawaii.

The user shared details on her account, disclosing that the two Korean celebrities were openly showcasing affection for each other. She added hashtags related to their dramas, including Nevertheless and Reply 1988, but did not mention their names.

Following the user's post, Han So-hee's agency, 9ato Entertainment, denied the dating news, stating that she went to Hawaii with close friends. On the other hand, Ryu Jun-yeol's agency, C-Jes Studio, commented that he went for his photography work.

However, the duo's agencies changed their stance on March 16, 2024, after Han So-hee confirmed that she is dating Ryu Jun-yeol through a Naver blog post. C-Jes Studio also released a statement about it.

Han So-hee reveals that she has been dating Ryu Jun-yeol since the beginning of 2024

On March 15, 2024, following the release of Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol's statement by their respective agencies, actress Hyeri shared a cryptic post on social media. She posted an Instagram story featuring a picture of trees and captioned it, "Have fun lol."

For the unversed, Hyeri dated Ryu Jun-yeol for over six years, and the duo broke up in November 2023.

In an alleged response, Han So-hee shared a picture of a dog holding a knife and stated she is not interested in other people's significant other. As translated by Soompi, she mentioned:

"Explain this situation… I don’t like people who have a significant other, I don’t lead them on while saying we’re just friends, I don’t take an interest in them, I don’t develop a relationship with them, and I don’t get in the way of other people’s relationships. I like the program ‘EXchange,’ but there’s nothing like that in my life. I also find this funny"

Meanwhile, on March 16, 2024, Han So-hee shared a lengthy blog post on Naver changing her stance. The actress revealed that she had been dating Ryu Jun-yeol since the beginning of 2024. She stated in her post, as translated by Soompi:

"First, it’s true that we are in a relationship with positive feelings. However, I hope that people will not use the word “transfer.” It’s true that we met through the exhibition, but I went there through a friend who’s a photographer with the goal of viewing the exhibition, and because I’d heard the news that we might be doing a project together, I wound up saying hello."

Furthermore, the Nevertheless actress provided details about her dating timeline with Ryu Jun-yeol and revealed the duration of when he broke up with Hyeri. She added:

"Second, when we exchanged feelings for one another, it was already the beginning of 2024, and his breakup with that person was already wrapped up in early 2023. I heard that news articles about the breakup came out in November. Based on this fact, I confirmed my own feelings, and I kept going with the relationship."

Lastly, the actress further confessed about her latest Instagram story (dog holding a knife) referring to it as "pathetic." She stated that due to overwhelming emotions she behaved rudely and allegedly apologized to Hyeri without mentioning her name. Soompi translated her post:

"Third, my pathetic Instagram story. It’s true, it was pathetic and lame. I should have just stayed still, but even though I didn’t want to see rumors and claims that I started dating before his breakup, I still saw and heard them, so I temporarily lost all reason and behaved rudely.

Han So-hee also stated:

"I will apologize to that person regarding this fact, and I sincerely apologize to you all for not reacting wisely. Because I acted based on my emotions rather than rational thinking, I acknowledge that this is completely my fault, regardless of my reasons."

On the same day, Ryu Jun-yeol's agency, C-Jes Studio, shared a statement confirming that he is indeed dating Han So-hee. The translation by allkpop read:

"Ryu Joon Yeol has been dating Han So Hee since the beginning of this year, after confirming mutual positive feelings. Ryu Joon Yeol got to know Han So Hee after his breakup and he only recently confirmed his feelings for her."

Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee are currently in talks to star in the upcoming project Delusion adapted from the webtoon of the same name.