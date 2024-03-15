Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol's respective agencies respond to dating rumors after the duo was reportedly seen in Hawaii

On March 15, 2024, Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol's dating rumors started doing rounds on social media when a netizen claimed to have spotted the duo at the Hawaii hotel pool.

The user (a Japanese tourist) posted the details on her Instagram account of how the two celebs were showcasing affection to each other in an open space. She did not mention their names but added hashtags of the dramas that the actors have starred in, namely Nevertheless and Reply1988. Soon after, her post was shared by netizens on DC (a Korean online forum) which went viral.

Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol's agencies quickly responded to the alleged dating rumors.

Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol's agencies denied the alleged dating news

Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol's agencies, 9ato Entertainment and C-Jes Studio accepted that they are currently in Hawaii for their schedules and refrained from having any knowledge regarding their personal life.

In response to the alleged dating news, Han So-hee's agency 9ato Entertainment stated to the media outlet Edaily, as translated by Soompi:

"They are not dating. She went on a vacation to Hawaii with close friends. Because it's her personal life, we ask for your understanding."

Meanwhile, Ryu Jun-yeol's agency, C-Jes Studio, also shared a report with News 1, as translated by Soompi:

"It's true that Ryu Jun-yeol is staying in Hawaii for photography work. We ask that you respect the fact that it's the actor's vacation. In the future, we will not respond to every sighting of the actor in his personal life. We ask for your understanding."

Moreover, the duo is currently in talks to star in the upcoming project, Delusion adapted from the webtoon of the same name. Set in Gyeongseong in 1935 and Shanghai in the 1800s, the drama will delve into the life of a painter and a mysterious vampire. The show will be helmed by director Han Jae-rim, who is best known for dramas titled The King and Emergency Declaration.

With their alleged dating news spreading on the internet, the netizens have piqued interest in their upcoming work.

Furthermore, eagle-eyed fans have also noted that the actress is currently on her vacation trip with Yenny, Yukyung, and other friends.

Han So-hee recently appeared in the Netflix hit series, Gyeongseong Creature, while Ryu Jun-yeol is gearing up for his next project, The 8 Show.