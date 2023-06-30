"Hands down the best marketing team": Cold Stone Creamery's Barbie ice cream details revealed as collab leaves the internet in a frenzy

Barbie's marketing has reached the creamy frozen annals of Cold Stone Creamery. The ice cream maker partnered up with the upcoming Barbie movie, to conjure up limited-edition pink cotton candy-flavored treats.

The "All That Glitters is Pink" ice cream and the appropriately named "Best Cake Ever" are only sold in the US. The ice cream and the ice cream cake are currently available to order nationwide until August 8.

Social media went haywire over the product. Under @MadamZeti's viral tweet about the product, people talked about how much they wanted the ice cream while praising the film's marketing team.

etherealzoey @etherealzoey @MadamZeti barbie has hands down the best marketing team @MadamZeti barbie has hands down the best marketing team

The "All That Glitters Is Pink" creation is a pink cotton candy ice cream decorated with Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Dance Party Sprinkles, and a Whipped topping, all served in a pink Babrie-themed cup. The "Best Cake Ever" contains "Layers of moist yellow cake" and pink cotton candy ice cream, alongside dance party sprinkles wrapped in a "fluffy White Frosting."

Cold Stone Creamery @ColdStone



All That Glitters is Pink Creation

Best Cake Ever!



The new film, BARBIE is only in theaters on July 21, 2023! #barbiethemovie



2023 WBEI

Vice President of Marketing at Kahala Brands, the parent company of Cold Stone Creamery, Sara Schmillen said:

"We are excited Warner Bros. chose to collaborate with Cold Stone Creamery for this playful and empowering new BARBIE movie-themed flavor profile,"

She added:

"The perfectly pink hues capture this beloved iconic character's big, bold personality. Add in the Dance Party Sprinkles, and it's like Barbie herself showed up to join in the fun!"

These overwhelmingly pink concoctions will be available until August 8.

Twitter goes wild over Barbie ice cream

The Twitter post regarding the arrival of the Barbie-themed ice cream on June 28, by @MadamZeti has amassed over 8.4 million views. The Twitter user even posted a review of the ice cream and called it "pretty good."

𝑪𝒐𝒄𝒐 𝑪𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒊𝒍 @MadamZeti BARBIE THEMED ICE CREAM AT COLDSTONE! I REPEAT, BARBIE THEMED ICE CREAM AT COLDSTONE BARBIE THEMED ICE CREAM AT COLDSTONE! I REPEAT, BARBIE THEMED ICE CREAM AT COLDSTONE 💖💖💖💖💖💖 https://t.co/zjzx8q7B9m

𝑪𝒐𝒄𝒐 𝑪𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒊𝒍 @MadamZeti Okay got some in a Like It size but they still gave me Barbie cup. I think it’s pretty good, I would’ve substituted the Graham cracker pieces for yellow cake bites but if you like cotton candy flavor ice cream you might like this Okay got some in a Like It size but they still gave me Barbie cup. I think it’s pretty good, I would’ve substituted the Graham cracker pieces for yellow cake bites but if you like cotton candy flavor ice cream you might like this https://t.co/pcCdjKt1Db

Underneath @MadamZeti's tweet, netizens commented their feelings about this new product. Everybody wanted a taste of it and was in haste to get it. Users praised the film's marketing team for a job well done. Some even credited the marketing for getting them to be excited about a movie they did not initially want to watch. However, a few users were not too fond of the cotton candy flavor.

Black Lively @imperfectstar28 @MadamZeti I have no interest in this movie but the marketing has been incredible! I totally want Barbie things and am totally not into Barbie lol. But I want all the pink things @MadamZeti I have no interest in this movie but the marketing has been incredible! I totally want Barbie things and am totally not into Barbie lol. But I want all the pink things

Habitual Line-Stepper @ExplorativeSoul @MadamZeti I didn't even plan to watch this movie. But the marketing for it has been on POINT. Might have to go just to support or something @MadamZeti I didn't even plan to watch this movie. But the marketing for it has been on POINT. Might have to go just to support or something 😂

hannah @xtinehannah @MadamZeti 🏻 🥰 @ummmsar YES pls let this movie continue to take over every aspect of the consumer experience @MadamZeti @ummmsar YES pls let this movie continue to take over every aspect of the consumer experience 🙌🏻💗🥰

Mal king (He/Him/Queer) @Mal_king77 @MadamZeti They going all out with the promo first the coffe shops r&b now ice cream heard them this gonna be one of the most biggest movies of the year @MadamZeti They going all out with the promo first the coffe shops r&b now ice cream heard them this gonna be one of the most biggest movies of the year

Pinky @Pinky1159555 @MadamZeti Is it out I’ll walk rn , run ,catch the bus we’re is itttt @MadamZeti Is it out I’ll walk rn , run ,catch the bus we’re is itttt😡😡😡

F’Lyce @Lookforlights whyyyy @MadamZeti I got so excited…then I saw it was cotton candy flavoredwhyyyy @MadamZeti I got so excited…then I saw it was cotton candy flavored 😭😭😭 whyyyy

Kayla Ewing @kaylar622



I'll just need to put my dance party sprinkles on something else. @MadamZeti I was here for it... then I saw cotton candy flavored. Blech. I hate cotton candy. Cotton candy flavor is even worse.I'll just need to put my dance party sprinkles on something else. @MadamZeti I was here for it... then I saw cotton candy flavored. Blech. I hate cotton candy. Cotton candy flavor is even worse.I'll just need to put my dance party sprinkles on something else.

Janell @JanellSutton_ @MadamZeti I want it so bad but I hate cotton candy ice cream 🥲 @MadamZeti I want it so bad but I hate cotton candy ice cream 🥲

liz 🦭 @lilalala06 @MadamZeti Cotton candy is garbage they couldn’t make it strawberry flavored or smth @MadamZeti Cotton candy is garbage they couldn’t make it strawberry flavored or smth

我不 @thinkinofxmari @MadamZeti cotton candy ice cream you lost me @MadamZeti cotton candy ice cream you lost me

Reviews are already out on Twitter and it is a mixed bag. A few people said that it's bland or straight-up bad, others called it a "10/10", and some were not fans of its pricing.

🏳️‍🌈DaKree @ AX~ @DaKree i got the barbie cold stone abomination



... it's kinda bland??? also the texture is icy. it feels worse than my fav blue cotton candy one i got the barbie cold stone abomination... it's kinda bland??? also the texture is icy. it feels worse than my fav blue cotton candy one https://t.co/T1NDugtpQm

Shawty Lo 🧚🏿‍♀️ @rishadagoat That Barbie ice cream from cold stone sucks. And I didn’t get it in a cute cup That Barbie ice cream from cold stone sucks. And I didn’t get it in a cute cup

gigi ☆ rwrb era @helllkitten i ordered the barbie ice cream from cold stone and they put it in a regular cup 🧍🏻‍♀️ i ordered the barbie ice cream from cold stone and they put it in a regular cup 🧍🏻‍♀️

gigi ☆ rwrb era @helllkitten it was delish tho will order again it was delish tho will order again

hannah 🫧 @hvmbleroses the barbie ice cream at cold stone is SO GOOD i’m obsessed the barbie ice cream at cold stone is SO GOOD i’m obsessed

nadia ✨ @smhnxdiii 🩷 🩷 I GOT THE BARBIE COLD STONE ICE CREAM I GOT THE BARBIE COLD STONE ICE CREAM ✨💞🩷✨💞🩷✨

carolyn @cowsgomoo212 i impulse bought the small barbie cake at cold stone and it was $51 i impulse bought the small barbie cake at cold stone and it was $51 😭 https://t.co/DabDYc4o8E

carolyn @cowsgomoo212 i'm going to eat half today and save the rest for when the movie comes out like it's my wedding cake lmao 🩷 i'm going to eat half today and save the rest for when the movie comes out like it's my wedding cake lmao 🩷

Cold Stone Barbie Sweepstakes offers exciting prizes

Apart from the already massively popular ice cream, and cake launch, Cold Stone Creamery is also offering a Barbie The Movie Sweepstakes, where fans can win exciting prizes. An entrant chosen randomly will be awarded the Grand Prize. 70 entrants chosen at random will be awarded the First Prize.

The Grand Prize is a prize pack that contains, a Barbie Dreamhouse, 4 Fandango movie tickets for Barbie The Movie, $400 total worth of cold stone creamery gift cards for a year, and, a Barbie-themed hat and tote bag. The prize pack for the First Prize contains 2 Fandango movie tickets for Barbie The Movie, a $25 Cold Stone Creamery gift card, and a Barbie-themed hat and tote bag.

Participants can enter the contest by visiting the official website of Cold Stone Creamery, using this link. The contest is open only until the last day of July. The Margot Robbie starrer directed by Greta Gerwig, is set to release on July 21.

