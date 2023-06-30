"Hands down the best marketing team": Cold Stone Creamery's Barbie ice cream details revealed as collab leaves the internet in a frenzy

Barbie's marketing has reached the creamy frozen annals of Cold Stone Creamery. The ice cream maker partnered up with the upcoming Barbie movie, to conjure up limited-edition pink cotton candy-flavored treats.
The "All That Glitters is Pink" ice cream and the appropriately named "Best Cake Ever" are only sold in the US. The ice cream and the ice cream cake are currently available to order nationwide until August 8.
Social media went haywire over the product. Under @MadamZeti's viral tweet about the product, people talked about how much they wanted the ice cream while praising the film's marketing team.
The "All That Glitters Is Pink" creation is a pink cotton candy ice cream decorated with Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Dance Party Sprinkles, and a Whipped topping, all served in a pink Babrie-themed cup. The "Best Cake Ever" contains "Layers of moist yellow cake" and pink cotton candy ice cream, alongside dance party sprinkles wrapped in a "fluffy White Frosting."
Vice President of Marketing at Kahala Brands, the parent company of Cold Stone Creamery, Sara Schmillen said:
"We are excited Warner Bros. chose to collaborate with Cold Stone Creamery for this playful and empowering new BARBIE movie-themed flavor profile,"
She added:
"The perfectly pink hues capture this beloved iconic character's big, bold personality. Add in the Dance Party Sprinkles, and it's like Barbie herself showed up to join in the fun!"
These overwhelmingly pink concoctions will be available until August 8.
Twitter goes wild over Barbie ice cream
The Twitter post regarding the arrival of the Barbie-themed ice cream on June 28, by @MadamZeti has amassed over 8.4 million views. The Twitter user even posted a review of the ice cream and called it "pretty good."
Underneath @MadamZeti's tweet, netizens commented their feelings about this new product. Everybody wanted a taste of it and was in haste to get it. Users praised the film's marketing team for a job well done. Some even credited the marketing for getting them to be excited about a movie they did not initially want to watch. However, a few users were not too fond of the cotton candy flavor.
Reviews are already out on Twitter and it is a mixed bag. A few people said that it's bland or straight-up bad, others called it a "10/10", and some were not fans of its pricing.
Cold Stone Barbie Sweepstakes offers exciting prizes
Apart from the already massively popular ice cream, and cake launch, Cold Stone Creamery is also offering a Barbie The Movie Sweepstakes, where fans can win exciting prizes. An entrant chosen randomly will be awarded the Grand Prize. 70 entrants chosen at random will be awarded the First Prize.
The Grand Prize is a prize pack that contains, a Barbie Dreamhouse, 4 Fandango movie tickets for Barbie The Movie, $400 total worth of cold stone creamery gift cards for a year, and, a Barbie-themed hat and tote bag. The prize pack for the First Prize contains 2 Fandango movie tickets for Barbie The Movie, a $25 Cold Stone Creamery gift card, and a Barbie-themed hat and tote bag.
Participants can enter the contest by visiting the official website of Cold Stone Creamery, using this link. The contest is open only until the last day of July. The Margot Robbie starrer directed by Greta Gerwig, is set to release on July 21.