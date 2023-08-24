Harlan Coben's Shelter episode 4 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The upcoming episode of Shelter, a captivating and suspenseful series, is set to release its fourth installment on Amazon Prime Video on August 25, 2023, at 3 am ET. This highly anticipated episode promises to weave an enthralling narrative that has gripped fans since the show's inception.
It is expected that Shelter's fourth episode will delve further into the intricate storyline, unveiling additional mysteries that are bound to keep fans eagerly anticipating what happens next. Harlan Coben's Shelter stands as a testament to exceptional storytelling, renowned for its ability to captivate and stimulate the audience with engaging and thought-provoking content.
Harlan Coben's Shelter episode 4 release timings for different zones and streaming details
The fourth episode of Harlan Coben's Shelter is set to be screened on August 25, 2023. While the release time for the premiere of the fourth episode is 3 am ET, fans of Coben's ongoing mysterious series must be aware of the international timings to avoid missing out on the adventure-imbued thrilling narrative.
Here are the international release timings for the episode:
- United States: 5 pm PT and 8 pm ET on Thursday, August 24, 2023
- United Kingdom: 1 am BST on Friday, August 25, 2023
- Europe: 2 am CEST on Friday, August 25, 2023
- India: 5:30 am IST on Friday, August 25, 2023
- Sydney, Australia: 10 am AEST on Friday, August 25, 2023
The highly anticipated fourth episode of the mystery drama series, titled Phantom Threads, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
A quick recap of episode 3 of Harlen Coben's Shelter season 1
In the third episode, titled The Dirt Locker, viewers saw the mysterious disappearance of Ashley, and her friends decided to embark on an investigation to uncover the truth. The episode witnessed several striking revelations about Ashley—there were two lockers associated with her, one at the bank and one at school.
Further, as the trio watched the footage of Ashley's locker, the clipping revealed that two individuals were seen checking out her locker, although they could not see what they took from her locker. The episode also showcased some soft moments between Mickey and his dad during a party with his grandparents, where he reminisced about the memorable moments Mickey spent with his father.
The episode also hinted at an upcoming threat, where the head cheerleader Rachel had a bone-chilling encounter with a stranger named Octoface, suggesting a dark turn in the series. Moreover, a renowned actress named Angela Wyatt assumed the role of the new theater teacher at school. Additionally, Spoon expressed his desire to participate in a play that she is directing.
Mickey encountered Bat Lady, who shared her haunting past in Nazi Germany. She bravely attempted to rescue innocent children but was relentlessly pursued by a cruel individual. Notably, this person closely resembled someone when Mickey's father tragically lost his life. The episode concluded with Ashley's survival, while Mickey made a shocking discovery of hidden tunnels within the house.
What to expect from the upcoming episode 4 of Harlan Coben's Shelter?
In the upcoming episode fourth of Prime Video's mysterious series, titled Phantom Threads, viewers can experience a deepening mystery surrounding Kasselton as the dark secrets of the town continue to unfold.
Jaden Michael's portrayal of Mickey will take viewers on a journey, delving into the enigmatic secrets and persistent investigation of Ashley Kent's disappearance. With the help of his friends, Mickey will explore the shadowy depths, unveiling a concealed and more sinister side to the town.
The official synopsis of Harlan Coben's Shelter, as per IMDb, reads:
"The story of Mickey Bolitar and his new life with a mom in rehab, a dead father, an annoying aunt, and a new school in New Jersey."
Harlan Coben's Shelter's fourth episode is slated for release on August 25, 2023, at 3 am ET on the streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video.