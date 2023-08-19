Harlan Coben’s Shelter is a brand new mystery thriller series that made its arrival with the first three episodes, exclusively on Prime Video this Friday, August 18, 2023. It has a total of eight suspensefully woven episodes.

The series has been gleaned from author Harlan Coben's highly celebrated mystery novel of the same name. The author has also acted as the creator of the series, along with Charlotte Coben.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter centers around a young boy named Mickey Bolitar, who finds himself in a world of crime and dark mysteries after moving to a suburban town in New Jersey. Ever since episodes 1, 2 and 3 of the series were released on the streaming platform, the audience has been quite curious to learn whether the series is worth watching or not.

By the looks of the first three episodes, Harlan Coben’s Shelter has all the charms of a classic mystery series revolving around young characters. Without a shred of doubt, the series will take viewers on a mindful and gripping rollercoaster journey into the world of a complex murder mystery, filled with astounding plot twists.

Thus, the new Prime Video series is definitely worth the watch.

Review of Harlan Coben’s Shelter episodes 1, 2 and 3: An arresting murder mystery that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats

Solid writing keeps the events suspenseful and thrilling

Harlan Coben’s Shelter hits hard with the element of mystery from the very beginning. The series has been woven carefully with various suspenseful plotlines one after the other to keep viewers' minds busy throughout all three episodes.

From the vanishing of Ashley, who is the show's protagonist Mickey's first friend in the new school, to the mysterious Bat lady with her big and scary mansion, to another boy who also vanished from the suburban town 27 years ago, the Prime Video series has presented the audience with different layers of thrilling storytelling.

Writers of the series, Charlotte Coben, Ben Pack, Nicki Renna, Harlan Coben, and Alfredo Barrios Jr., among others, have done a great job of writing the screenplay for the first three episodes in an immersive and upbeat manner. The pacing of the events happening throughout the three episodes is also balanced to maintain the tension created by multiple intriguing plotlines.

Outstanding acting performances by the lead cast makes the series even more fascinating to watch

The young lead cast members of Harlan Coben’s Shelter have given their all to make the series as interesting as possible. Jaden Michael, who plays the role of the protagonist Mickey Bolitar, gives an impressive performance with his raw portrayal of complex emotions and subtle yet effective charm.

Special mention must be made of the scenes where he is reminiscing about the recent demise of his father. It's safe to say that he shines brightly throughout the first three episodes.

Other pivotal cast members, including Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow, Adrian Greensmith as Arthur Spindell, Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar and Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell, have also done a promising job of playing their respective characters and have added to the success of the first three episodes.

It will be quite intriguing to see what new mysteries will unfold in the upcoming episodes of the series. Don't forget to watch the first three episodes of Harlan Coben’s Shelter, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.