Where was Harlan Coben's Shelter shot? Filming locations of Prime Video's teen drama series explored

Harlan Coben's Shelter, an upcoming Prime Video series, will premiere on August 18, 2023. The series was meticulously crafted to capture the intricate emotional depths of its story and filmed in various locations throughout New Jersey. These selected settings not only serve as backdrops but also breathe life and authenticity into the narrative, enhancing the visual storytelling experience for viewers.
The decision to film Harlan Coben's Shelter in New Jersey was motivated by the story's setting and the intention of unveiling truths within a suburban community. Each filming location underwent careful selection to capture the essence of the series, conveying its themes, emotions, and nuanced cultural aspects.
The trailer for Shelter, a film based on Harlan Coben's work, has already captured the attention of viewers. It offers a glimpse into Mickey Bolitar's journey as he embarks on a new chapter in Kasselton, New Jersey, guiding viewers through the suburban community. The trailer also reveals hidden secrets that Mickey and his friends stumble upon.
Uncovering the mysterious streets and shadowy filming locations of Harlan Coben's Shelter
1) Newark City Hall, New Jersey
The decision to choose Newark City Hall as the filming venue was based on its grand architecture and historical significance. This iconic building serves as an ideal setting to depict government establishments in the series, adding authenticity to the portrayed scenarios.
The building has been the epitome of New Jersey's governance since 1907 and is a tourist spot for its Beaux-Arts architecture making the city even more artistic and captivating. The inclusion of the city hall adds another layer of authenticity and richness to provide an excellent cinematic experience for viewers.
2) Jersey City, New Jersey
The filming of Shelter also took place in Jersey City, and this city provided the perfect backdrop to capture the intricate world of Mickey Bolitar.
The creators skillfully crafted an environment that captures curiosity and mystery, with its diverse architecture and captivating city streets. This immersive setting will keep viewers hooked on the series.
3) Sea Bright, New Jersey
Sea Bright, a picturesque coastal town in New Jersey, will serve as the backdrop for the captivating series, Shelter.
The pristine beaches of Sea Bright form a stunning contrast to the gripping storyline, adding an element of charm to the production. This deliberate choice reflects the underlying theme of calm masking conflicts that are recurrent throughout the series.
4) Montclair, New Jersey
The makers of the series, Shelter, chose to film the suburban scenes in Montclair, a place known for its tranquil neighborhoods and strong sense of community. This allowed them to capture the essence of fascination, which holds a significant role in Shelter's storyline.
By utilizing this serene backdrop, they created a striking contrast to the unfolding enigmas within the series which will provide a captivating cinematic experience to viewers.
More about the upcoming mysterious series: Cast and plot explored
The upcoming young adult fiction series will showcase renowned actors that include Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, Abby Corrigan, Sage Linder, Brian Altemus, Lee Aaron Rosen, Hunter Emery, Antonio Cipriano, Tovah Feldshuh, and many other talented actors, who will add further depth to the series.
The crime fiction series is created by Charlotte Coben and Harlan Coben. The series is helmed by Edward Ornelas, Christina Choe, Deborah Kampmeier, and Patricia Cardoso. The official synopsis of Shelter as per IMDb, reads:
"The story of Mickey Bolitar and his new life with a mom in rehab, a dead father, an annoying aunt, and a new school in New Jersey."
Harlan Coben's Shelter is slated for its release on August 18, 2023, on the streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video.