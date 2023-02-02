Harlem season 2 is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series revolves around four friends in New York City who deal with numerous personal and professional struggles and challenges.

The show features Meagan Good in one of the main roles, along with several others portraying important supporting roles. Harlem is helmed by prominent TV writer and director Tracy Oliver. The first season of the show premiered in December 2021, and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Harlem on Prime Video: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for Harlem season 2 on January 5, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous exciting events set to unfold in the latest installment.

The trailer opens with the friends meeting at a restaurant and having a good time with each other. Although not many key details pertaining to the plot are revealed, it briefly depicts the numerous troubles that the four friends get into, further complicating their lives.

Overall, the trailer maintains a frivolous and carefree tone that fans of the first season would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Prime Video also shared a brief description of the upcoming season 2 on their official YouTube channel which reads:

''In Season Two, after blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille (Meagan Good) has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Tye (Jerrie Johnson) considers her future; Quinn (Grace Byers) goes on a journey of self-discovery; and Angie’s (Shoniqua Shandai) career takes a promising turn.''

Based on the show's season 2 trailer and its synopsis, viewers can expect another eventful season replete with lots of drama, and twists and turns as the four friends try to figure out how to deal with the numerous challenges in their lives. Season 2 reportedly features a total of eight episodes, with two set to drop on Prime Video every week.

A quick look at Harlem cast and plot

The comedy series focuses on four best friends who try and deal with the numerous challenges that come with adulthood as they tackle their relationships, professional lives, and more. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Prime Video's YouTube channel:

''From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem is a new comedy following a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America. Camille is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia with extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life; Tye is a successful, queer dating app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability—and romantic partners—at arm’s length.''

The description further states,

''Quinn is a hopeless romantic and trust fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; Angie is a confident, vibrant, and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.''

The show's cast includes Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson, among various others, in key roles. The series has received praise for its writing, performances, and thematic ambitions.

Don't forget to catch the second season of Harlem on Prime Video on Wednesday, February 3, 2023.

