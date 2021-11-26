'Harlem' Season 1 cast list: Grace Byers, Meagan Good, and others star in Prime Video original

Harlem is a new comedy series following four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, New York, the center of Black culture in America. Together, the four friends grow out of their 20s and enter into the next phase of life, where they juggle their careers, relationships, and big-city dreams.

Coming from writer Tracy Oliver, all ten episodes of the first season of Harlem will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on December 3. Ahead of its release, here is a look at the cast list of Harlem.

Meagan Good as Camille

Camille, played by Meagan Good, is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia with extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures. Sadly, she has a hard time navigating her own love life.

Meagan Good is an American actress and model who began her career early by appearing in numerous television shows, films, and music videos. She has starred in the Southern Gothic 1997 film Eve's Bayou and the Fox TV series Prodigal Son.

Good has also starred in horror films Venom (2005), One Missed Call (2008), Saw V (2008), and The Unborn (2009).

Jerrie Johnson as Tye

Tye, played by Jerrie Johnson, is a successful, queer dating app creator apprehensive about her vulnerabilities and dating partners. Johnson is a Penn State alumn who made her TV debut on Freeform's Good Trouble. She is also known for her role in Mother's Milk (2021).

Grace Byers as Quinn

Quinn, a hopeless romantic and trust fund fashion designer who is struggling to run her own business, is played by Grace Byers. Byers is best known for her role as the ruthless Anika on Empire.

In 2018, she published a children's book titled I Am Enough, based on her personal experiences of being bullied as a child for having deaf parents.

Shoniqua Shandai as Angie

Angie is a confident, vibrant, and free-spirited soul who is a singer and actress living with Quinn. She is played by Shoniqua Shandai, whose voice fans might recognize from the animated Cartoon Network show Steven Universe.

Others in the cast of Harlem

Other cast members include Tyler Lepley in the role of Camille's ex Ian and Whoopi Goldberg as Camille's academic idol Dr. Elsie Pruitt. Also featured in the supporting roles are Jasmine Guy, Andrea Martin, Robert Ri'chard, and Sullivan Jones.

Catch Harlem streaming on Amazon Prime from December 3.

