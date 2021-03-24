Harry Jowsey explains why he "hates" Jake Paul as he challenges him to a boxing match

Harry Jowsey has challenged Jake Paul to a boxing match.

In a video posted on The Hollywood Fix, the Australian TV personality also explained why the 24-year-old is one of the only YouTubers he hates.

The video began with the cameraman asking Harry Jowsey about boxing. He prodded the Too Hot to Handle star on who his opponent may be as he is working to step into the ring.

"Well I just got the final contract. Well the final contract is with my lawyer right now. Fingers crossed that goes through. But there's only one YouTuber that I f***ing hate. Yes, yes."

The cameraman then asked him if the YouTuber in question is Jake Paul. Harry Jowsey replied:

"Bro, Jake is a little f***ing b***h. I'll beat the f*** out of Jake."

Harry Jowsey explains why he hates Jake Paul

When asked if the feud was over Julia Rose, Harry Jowsey shot the possibility down and went into detail about why he doesn't like Jake Paul.

Harry explained that when he first started seeing Julia, he had nothing but respect for Jake Paul. He went as far as to consider the YouTuber a legend.

The 23-year-old claimed he was nice to Jake Paul and hoped that they'd be decent acquaintances. However, that didn't last. He said:

"For some reason, the kid is so insecure about me and he was like, upset that I was with Julia. And he was like trying to cause beef, but now there's an issue between us."

Everyone is acting like this kid is Muhammad Ali 😂 — Harry Jowsey (@HarryJowsey) March 23, 2021

The cameraman questioned why there was still beef between the two of them even though they are so far apart. Jake Paul is currently in Miami as he trains for his next fight. Harry Jowsey replied:

"I f***ed his girl and he did nothing. He tried to catfish me on another girls account."

Harry Jowsey added that he would go into further detail about the situation on a podcast. The whole scenario may be an attempt at leveraging a fight with Jake Paul, but fans will have to wait to find out.