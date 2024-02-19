Has anyone ever been attacked on Naked and Afraid? Details explored 

Naked and Afraid, Discovery's survivalist reality show, premiered its season 17 on Sunday, February 18, 2024. The show first aired in 2013 and has seen several spin-offs, including XL, Last One Standing, Solo, and more.

During this time on the Discovery Channel show, contestants spend 21 days in the wilderness, where they are tested on their survival skills. They are usually teamed up with other experts, typically of the opposite gender, as they embark on an adventurous journey.

While nobody has fortunately died during the show, since its inception, several contestants and production crew members have been attacked by animals. Steve Rankin, one of the show's producers, had an unfortunate incident in 2013 while scouting where to film the first season of Naked and Afraid.

At the time, Rankin was bitten by a deadly Pit Viper snake in the Costa Rica jungle and had to be rushed to the hospital before the venom spread to his body.

Naked and Afraid contestant Matt Wright contracted a flesh-eating bacteria

Naked and Afraid, Discovery Channel's reality show, showcases wilderness experts who spend 21 days in the wild trying to survive with no clothes on their backs. While the show provides thrilling adventures for audiences to binge on, for the contestants, there is always a risk factor involved.

Over the years, several contestants who have taken part in the Discovery Channel show have sustained great injuries, and while some were due to their own errors, some were caused by animals and insects.

Manu Toigo, who appeared in Naked and Afraid season 2, contracted dengue fever in Panama Jungle after being bitten by several mosquitos as she spent weeks filming for the show.

Another cast member who appeared on the original show and its spin-off, XL, Matt Wright, contracted a rare-flesh-eating bacterial infection in 2017.

Matt became well-known for killing a Jungle pig. However, his glory days soon came to an end. On Day 17, his foot started hurting. He noted that it seemed like a "bad bug bite," but the pain didn't subside.

The following day, the Naked and Afraid contestant noticed a blister on his foot, which eventually turned into an open wound. Due to this, the contestant could no longer move his foot.

Matt Wright described the pain as someone "carving away" his flesh with a hot knife and "peeling back skin and tissue." The test results showed the infection. During a conversation with Westword about the injury, Wright said:

"Before you know it, I had some incredibly rare, flesh-eating bacteria, something you'd see on Animal Planet's Monsters Inside Me - that was eating away at the flesh on my toes on my one foot at a pretty excessive rate."

Matt was taken off of Naked and Afraid XL and was rushed to the hospital. The former cast member noted he thought he was going to lose his foot, leg, or life. Wright added that he would have stayed in the game if he had a broken foot leg instead.

Naked and Afraid is currently airing season 17, which premiered on Sunday, February 18, 2024. The show is set to drop new episodes every Sunday on the Discovery Channel.