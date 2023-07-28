Where to follow the cast of Naked and Afraid Castaways on Instagram?

Discovery Channel's latest offering, Naked and Afraid Castaways, is set to be released on Sunday, July 30, at 8:00 pm ET. The show will focus on contestants who will live in wild environments while trying to survive. According to Discovery's press release, the official synopsis reads as:

"In the middle of the Pacific Ocean, stranded with only wreckage to survive, a new generation of elite survivalists will take on a seemingly impossible challenge in the all-new Discovery Channel series NAKED AND AFRAID CASTAWAYS, premiering Sunday, July 30 at 8PM ET/PT."

Additionally, the contestants who will appear on the Naked and Afraid Castaways season 1 include Kerra Bennett, Patrick French, Justin Governale, Bulent Gurcan, Na’im McKee, Candice Mishler, Andrew Shayde, Heather Smith, and Rachel Strohl.

Here is where you can follow the cast of Naked and Afraid Castaways season 1 on Instagram

1) Kerra Bennett

Instagram handle: @k.err.a

Previously, Naked and Afraid season 14 also featured Naked and Afraid Castaways cast member Kerra Bennett, who has a following on Instagram of more than 4k followers. In accordance with her Instagram, she is an Interior Designer and Wildlife Biologist. Her website mentions the following:

“As a world traveler, Kerra grew a passion for colors, diversity and textures. It ignited a desire to have the tangible reflections of her global experiences brought into her home. She draws her inspiration from the jungles of Asia, the African bush, the regency of Europe and the modern of North America.”

2) Partick French

Instagram handle: @thedosukinuta

Naked and Afraid Castaways cast member Partick French, who also goes by the name, Dosu Kinuta, has over 7k followers on Instagram. Additionally, he appeared in season 15 of Naked and Afraid. On his website, he mentions the following:

"Patrick “Dosu Kinuta” French is a professional athlete and 10 crown thru-hiker who strives to test limits and consistently pushes what is possible for the human body and mind to endure.”

3) Justin Governale

Instagram handle: @justingovernale

With a following of over 13K on Instagram, Naked and Afraid Castaways cast member Justin Governale holds a black belt in Jiu Jitsu. He also appeared in season 15 of Naked and Afraid. Along with being a businessman, and MMA fighter, he is also a standup comedian. Justin is from San Antonio, Texas, and has more than 1k followers on his YouTube channel.

4) Bulent Gurcan

Instagram handle: @barehandedkiller

There are more than 8k followers on Naked and Afraid Castaways cast member Bulent Gurcan's Instagram account. He is from Point Roberts, WA, and has also appeared on Naked and Afraid X. He is described as follows in his Instagram bio:

"A man with a vision, one hell of a work ethic, courageous enough to ignore most, intelligent enough to listen a few, with brutal honesty."

5) Na’im McKee

Instagram handle: @heismckee

A native of Aurora, CO, Naked and Afraid Castaways cast member Na'im McKee has also appeared on season 15 of Naked and Afraid. According to his social media, where he has more than 400 followers, the cast member enjoys travelling. In addition to this, he mentions the following on his LinkedIn profile:

"I am a talented, passionate, data-driven senior marketing professional with wide experience managing global digital marketing channels. I have extensive experience in leading digital marketing teams and finding creative solutions to complex marketing problems through advanced analysis of data."

6) Candice Mishler

Instagram handle: @candicexo86

Naked and Afraid Castaways cast member Candice Mishler, originally from North Phoenix, AZ, also appeared on season 15 of Naked and Afraid. In addition, she loves traveling to places and especially fishing. She has a following of more than 27 thousand followers on Instagram. Currently 36 years old, she has a child named Jett.

Additionally, she has also appeared on TLC's 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life season 3, according to reports by AUBTU.

7) Andrew Shayde

Instagram handle: @andrewshayde

Originally from Lexington, KY, Andrew Shayde appeared on season 12 of Naked and Afraid. He has more than 10k followers on Instagram. Aside from his appearance on reality television, he works for Arbor Youth Services as a Development Director. In addition to this, it mentions the following on his LinkedIn profile:

“Development Director with over 20 years of experience specializing in planning event logistics, non-profit management, fund raising, public speaking and social media.”

8) Heather Smith

Instagram handle: @heathersmithoutdoors

Heather Smith is from Brookeland, TX, and has appeared on season 15 of Naked and Afraid. There are more than 56k followers on her Instagram account. According to her:

"I am a mom that likes to fish. I lead a very active life in the Outdoor Industry. I am an angler, adventurist and an outdoor media personality on various platforms- tv, digital streaming, magazines, radio and social media."

9) Rachel Strohl

Instagram handle: @rayceeroo

Rachel Strohl, originally from Oahu, Hawaii, appeared on season 15 of Naked and Afraid. Besides having more than 16k followers on her Instagram account, she is an Ocean Advocate, a Freedive Instructor, and a Yachtie. Furthermore, she mentions the following on her LinkedIn profile:

"Dedicated, passionate educator seeking to transition from a background in education to pursue and excel in an Organizational Development or Training and Development role in an engaging, progressive organization."

On Discovery, fans can watch the latest season of Naked and Afraid Castaways at on Sunday, July 30, at 8:00 pm ET.