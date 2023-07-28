Naked and Afraid Castaways: Meet the cast 

The latest addition to the reality series Naked and Afraid franchise, Naked and Afraid Castaways, is set to premiere on the Discovery Channel on Sunday, July 30 at 8 pm ET. This thrilling new series features a group of nine survivalists stranded in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean, armed with nothing but wreckage as their survivor tools.

The castaways find themselves in teams of three, navigating through different ecosystems on the island. The journey starts at a sun-scorched beach, where the blistering heat poses a formidable challenge. Lastly, they cross a dense jungle, where danger lurks behind every tree and bush. Their resources are going to be debris from a shipwreck, an abandoned military jeep, and even the remnants of a crashed airplane.

From Justin Governale to Candice Mishler, meet the cast members of Naked and Afraid Castaways

1) Kerra Bennett

A West Coast native, Kerra Bennett's adventurous spirit led her to join the Army at the age of 17. With a love for flying, she initially considered the Air Force, but fate took her to the Army instead. She hails from Donelson which she calls the hidden gem of Nashville. This castaway is also a dog mom of three boys.

2) Patrick French

Known by the moniker "Dosu Kinuta," Patrick French is an average castaway. This professional athlete and 10-crown thru-hiker has conquered an astonishing 21,000 thru-hiking miles across 23 different trails. As an athlete for La Sportiva, Zpacks, and Glacial Gear, he brings his expertise to test survival gear in the toughest conditions for the betterment of the community.

3) Justin Governale

A former MMA fighter and Marine veteran, Justin Governale's tenacity is honed in the face of trying circumstances during his upbringing. Raised by a single mother, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and learned to embody the "can-do" attitude that served him well in the military. Now, he takes on the challenge of Naked and Afraid Castaways with the same spirit.

4) Bulent Gurcan

With mental and physical strength, Bulent Gurcan is undoubtedly one of the fiercest contestants on the show. As an American citizen of Turkish descent, he spent most of his adult life as a Border Patrol Officer in Texas. He is also the father of two kids, Penelope and Attila.

5) Na’im McKee

A talented and data-driven senior marketing professional, Na’im McKee is bringing his "never say die" attitude to Naked and Afraid Castaways. Hailing from Cincinnati, he is all ready to take on this challenge as he has appeared previously on Naked and Afraid.

6) Candice Mishler

Candice is not only a seasoned hunter but also a role model and mother. She's part of the professional staff of Run 'n' Arrow, a group of enthusiastic hunters promoting hunting in the Peoria, Arizona area. Her survival skills and tenacity were previously showcased in 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life on TLC.

7) Andrew Shayde

Besides being a comic book writer, Andre Shayde has dedicated over 20 years of his life to nonprofit work, supporting various causes. Having been part of The Amazing Race and other versions of Naked and Afraid, Andrew is no stranger to the challenges that lie ahead.

8) Heather Smith

As a grandmother, mother, and fishing guide, Heather Smith's outdoor expertise comes naturally. Known for her successful outdoor recreation business, Heather Smith Outdoors, she is now embarking on an adventure of a lifetime on Naked and Afraid Castaways.

9) Rachel Strohl

Hailing from Oahu, Rachel Strohl is a social media marketer and a free diving enthusiast, capable of diving 40 meters underwater in a single breath. Having starred in Naked and Afraid of Love season 1, she is now ready to put herself out there again in Naked and Afraid Castaways.

Naked and Afraid Castaways is set to air on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Discovery.