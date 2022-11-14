What time will 90 Day The Single Life season 3 episode 10 air on TLC? Unexpected news, eye-opening conversations, and more

90 Day The Single Life is back with another shocking episode, where one cast member is ready to cut ties with an ex, while another wants him back. The show will feature Natalie having a conversation with Mike and telling him she wants him back. It will also show Tiffany giving Dan news that he is not expecting.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Fee Fi Fo Fum, reads:

"Natalie opens up to Mike about why she left; Tiffany meets with Dan to tell him some unexpected news; Tania has an eye-opening conversation that motivates her to close the chapter on her marriage; Veronica reaches out to Tim for support."

The upcoming episode of 90 Day The Single Life will air on Monday, November 14, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

Mike and Natalie talk about the future of their relationship in 90 Day The Single Life’s upcoming segment

The upcoming episode of 90 Day The Single Life will feature Natalie’s trip to Mike’s ranch. However, even before Mike can make up his mind about how he feels, his mother has already given a verdict. She believes that Natalie has the "IQ of a fart" and should not come back into her son's life.

Natalie arrived in Seattle after her ex-husband helped get her mother out of the war-torn region of Ukraine. Legally, the two are still married, even though Natalie fled his house last year. Seeing him care about her family’s well-being seems to have made her realize a couple of things, including the fact that she loves him.

In a PEOPLE exclusive preview of Monday’s episode, Natalie tells Michael that she loves him and that she could come back. This seems to make him think, and he tells her that he waited a long time for her and that she really hurt him when she left. He further said that she followed her dreams and made her bed. She tells Mike to take his time and think about it instead of making up his mind on the spot.

In his confessional, he admits to being shocked by the 90 Day The Single Life star’s words, as he never thought that she would want to get back together. He further states that the two have the “best conversation ever.” He said that he finally got the long-overdue apology that he deserved but is still torn. He added:

"I don’t know if she’s thinking about us or if she’s thinking about her."

In a confessional, Natalie said:

"I made a huge mistake leaving Michael. We care for each other and if, for example, we decide to come back to each other, I will do my best to fix it."

The producers asked her what she was going to tell Josh if Michael decides to take her back, and she said that she’ll tell her boyfriend that things are over between them. She further stated that Michael cares about her, misses her, and makes her feel appreciated.

Natalie isn't the only 90 Day The Single Life star who has been in touch with her ex. Tiffany has a conversation with Ronald, during which he tells her that while he's been in a relationship since their separation, he doesn't feel that it can work out with anyone else since he still has really strong feelings for her. Tiffany has been dating Dan, whom the show's fans have called "a keeper."

In the upcoming episode, Tiffany possibly opens up to Dan about the conversation with Ronald, which leaves her boyfriend feeling blindsided.

90 Day:The Single Life returns with a new episode on Monday, November 14, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

