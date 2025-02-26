"Has to be some kind of social experiment”- Netizens react to Erewhon selling a single strawberry for $19

Erewhon Market, a California-based upscale grocery chain, has broken the internet with a luxury fruit offering. The grocery store which is known for selling organic and natural foods, is selling a single strawberry for a whopping $19.

Ad

Imported from Kyoto, Japan, the expensive berry is a product of a luxury Japanese fruit vendor, Elly Amai. Packaged individually, the single strawberry fruit is set on a soft cushion tray inside a miniature clear plastic cloche dome.

Although the strawberry is pretty pricey, it has been racking millions of views and taste tests from influencers and content creators alike. The expensive fruit caught people’s attention and ever since, they have had a field day on the internet.

Ad

Here are some reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Erewhon has to be some kind of social experiment because why would you willingly pay $19 for one strawberry.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens expressed their willingness to try the $19 strawberry:

“Starting a gofundme so I can try the Erewhon strawberry,” one user tweeted.

“For 19$ it better taste like the ratatouille strawberry,” one Twitterati noted.

Others were skeptical but also intrigued:

“Erewhon selling one singular strawberry for $19 is so dystopian,” one person wrote on X.

“The japanese strawberry from erewhon is REAL?!? i saw a tiktok about it and i legit thought they were just making fun of people who shop there ohhhh my lord take us now,” another added.

Ad

Notably, this luxury berry caught more attention after a video of Los Angeles-based content creator Alyssa Antoci trying them outside the upscale grocery store went viral. The internet personality shared the now-viral video on her social media accounts, including TikTok and Instagram.

Ad

Trying the wildly-priced strawberry, Alyssa Antoci claimed:

“Best strawberry I’ve ever had.”

Her Instagram post garnered numerous replies with many saying they would not spend such a huge amount for a single strawberry.

Netizens comment on content creator Alyssa Antoci's viral video (Image via Instagram/@alyssaantoci)

Erewhon viral: What makes Elly Amai's strawberry special?

Elly Amai is a luxury fruit vendor from Japan that distributes and sells strawberries and other fruits, including musk melon. According to Food & Wine, these berries are special Tochiaika strawberries, which are grown on a farm named Anhay in the Tochigi territory of the East Asian nation.

Ad

Tochiaika strawberries are reportedly developed through crossbreeding. They are a new variant and are known for their heart-shaped profile and sweet taste.

Ad

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post on February 25, 2025, the Japanese vendor wrote about the availability of the viral strawberries. Elly Amai confirmed the strawberries will be restocked at the grocery store this week.

“The viral $19 strawberry will be restocked at erewhon later this week ! Make sure to follow us to find out when.”

About Erewhon

It is a California-based grocery chain with a presence in Los Angeles County, California, United States. The luxury store chain sells organic produce, food, pantry staples, powders, and supplements. It also has cafes and tonic bars.

A celebrity favorite, the upscale grocery store has collaborated with many for signature smoothies, including Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback