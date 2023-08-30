Has Tremaine Emory left his position as the Creative Director of Supreme? Everything we know so far 

Tremaine Emory, known for his unique approach to streetwear and fashion, has reportedly left his role as Creative Director at Supreme, as per Complex. The buzz started after the release of Supreme's Fall/Winter 2023 collection, slated to be Emory's last with the brand.

The reason for Emory's departure remains unknown. With no official word yet from either Tremaine Emory, his brand Denim Tears, or Supreme, speculation and rumors are flying high in the fashion community.

According to Complex, the Fall/Winter 2023 collection will be Emory's final work with Supreme. He was appointed as the brand's first creative director in February 2022 and his first collection debuted in Spring/Summer 2023. Tremain Emory was well-received for shaking up the brand’s aesthetic, creating durags in collaboration with Coogi and varsity jackets featuring art by Cynthia Lu.

About Tremaine Emory amidst reports of his exit from Supreme

Tremaine Emory is not just a fashion icon but a creative force. Raised in Queens but originally from Georgia, he's based in Los Angeles now.

He came into prominence by co-founding No Vacancy Inn and has worked alongside influential figures like Frank Ocean and Kanye West. With a mission to portray African American culture through fashion, Tremain Emory has become an influential name in the industry.

Emory’s career is full of high points. His own brand, Denim Tears, has made a name for itself by focusing on the storytelling of the African diaspora through clothing. A recent collaboration with Dior, dubbed Dior Tears, was another milestone. His work always carries a distinct narrative, making him stand out in the crowded fashion industry.

The future is uncertain for Supreme, which has faced revenue decline and critical comments about its relevance. Whether they will appoint a new creative director to fill Emory’s shoes is still unknown. As for Emory, he will continue his work with his brand Denim Tears, which is celebrating its fourth year this month.

Fans' reaction to Tremain Emory allegedly leaving Supreme

The reported departure of Tremaine Emory has led to a split in fan opinion. Some suspect that his supposed exit could be related to a major health scare he had last November.

Others haven't been as kind, with comments like "Good riddance" and "Dude was trash." The fan reactions are varied, but what's clear is that Emory’s exit has stirred the pot.

Fans' Reaction to Tremain Emory Leaving Supreme (Image via Instagram/@sneakerfreakermag)

Tremain Emory's sudden departure from Supreme has left many questions unanswered. While his tenure was brief, his impact was undeniable. The industry waits in anticipation to see what steps both Emory and Supreme will take next.