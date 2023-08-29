Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Vintage Panda" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and its co-owned sub-label with Michael Jordan have continued to wow their audience with iconic releases throughout 2023. As the Jordan label unofficially celebrates the "Jordan Year" in 2023 as a nod to Michael Jordan's jersey number "23," it has released multiple retros to give a surprise to their OG sneakerheads.

Swoosh label and MJ's dynamic duo kick-started their partnership in 1984 and launched their debut shoe model Air Jordan 1 in 1985. The shoe became a cultural phenomenon and continues to make waves in the sneaker industry even after almost four decades. Now, the latest sneaker to be added to the catalog is the Air Jordan 1 Low "Vintage Panda".

The colorway is inspired by the iconic and popular "Panda" (Black and White) color scheme of Dunks. An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Vintage Panda" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in GHolidays 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Vintage Panda" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in women's sizes during Holiday 2023

Michael Jordan and Nike kick-started their iconic Air Jordan sneaker lineage in 1985, which has continued to become one of the most pop-culturally relevant sneaker lines of all time. The duo has continued to maintain their popularity and relevance in the industry for almost four decades with iconic makeovers of sneaker models in the form of collaborations, GRs, and Special editions.

The duo began their partnership in 1984 as the Swoosh label signed the legendary NBA player. A year later, they launched the first signature shoe for MJ, the Air Jordan 1. The shoe was a brainchild of Swoosh label veteran Peter Moore, who designed them for the hardwood basketball courts.

The shoe model was quick to reach popularity amongst sneakerheads due to its iconic wings logo, which turned into a cultural phenomenon. The shoe was launched in August 1985 for $64.99, and around 1.5 million pairs were sold in the first six weeks. The official Nike site introduces the sneaker model and its current-day value,

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest makeover to join the Air Jordan 1 roster is AJ1 Low "Vintage Panda." The pair comes clad in a "White / Black / Sail" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of premium leather material, which is complemented with mesh tongues and inner lining.

The base of the shoe is done in a white hue, which strongly contrasts with vintage black overlays. The black hue is added upon laces, sock liners, Jumpman branding, and the profile swooshes. The look is maintained with a white hue placed upon insoles and winged basketball insignia.

The look is finished off with sail midsoles and black rubber outsoles. The pair is expected to launch during the Holidays 2023 for $125.