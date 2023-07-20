Nike Dunk Low “Vintage Panda” sneakers: Price and more details explored 

After introducing various new iterations of Panda sneakers, now the Swoosh label is ready to bring back Nike Dunk Low “Vintage Panda” sneakers. Nike knows 'old is gold' and to fulfill the long desire of the fans, the brand is finally bringing back the vintage version of the highly anticipated Dunk Low model. Since its first introduction in 2021, Panda won the hearts of sneakerheads and the demand went crazy high.

The Nike Dunk Low Panda sneakers were initially released in limited quantities, but due to overwhelming demand, Nike brought them back in 2022 as Nike Dunk High. In the past year, Nike has restocked the Panda sneakers more than 5 times. Now, they are set to introduce the vintage version of the sneakers. The official release date for the Nike Dunk Low "Vintage Panda" has not been confirmed yet, but the sneakers will be available for $110.

Nike Dunk Low “Vintage Panda” sneakers will see a release during the second half of 2023

The Nike Dunk Low sneaker is becoming more popular than ever. As a result, the Beaverton-based sneaker giant has kept churning out pair after pair with no sign of slowing down, especially when it comes to introducing iconic models for fans. The Dunk Low Panda has evolved into a staple of the everyday wardrobe, from preferred color-blocked versions to distinctive collaboration outputs. The "Panda" colorway now features an improved design with an antique structure.

The iconic black and white color scheme is carried throughout the pair, which boasts a luxurious leather upper. The design is rife with out-of-date allusions, including white Nike branding embossed on the outer ankle flaps and exposed foam tongues with tattered tags. The midsole has an off-white color which gives away the perfect vintage vibe and the lace is covered in clean white.

The nearly 37-year-old Peter Moore silhouette spent many years mostly in the shadows, but in recent years, it has emerged as a sneakerhead favorite. These sneaker models first appeared during the 90s skateboarding era, which was also the decade in which Nike SB made its debut. It all started when streetwear master Virgil Abloh chose them as his top picks for an Off-White collaboration. What follows is history.

The Nike Dunk Low sneakers have grown to be the most well-known Swoosh-adorned silhouette since its release in late 2019. Every single one of their releases sells out, frequently in a matter of minutes. With the possible exception of the Air Jordan 1, which is gaining in popularity, they have become the standard stars of collaborations, limited editions, and redesigns.

Nike stated,

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays and classic team colors. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the streets while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort."

The Nike Dunk Low Panda is the most sought-after option out of all the highly coveted sneakers. The Panda is the most classy sneaker model to match in the series, with a white top and black panels, and Swoosh. Considering the hype, Nike will soon bring Dunk Low “Vintage Panda” sneakers. Stay tuned for further details.