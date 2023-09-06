Timothée Chalamet has been receiving a lot of heat recently for his conduct at Beyoncé's concert. On September 4, 2023, Timotheé was at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for Queen Bey's Renaissance World Tour. The actor was seen with Kylie Jenner, and the concert is their first public appearance since rumors of them dating surfaced in April.

Pictures of the couple went viral online, but some weren't happy with Chalamet smoking a cigarette at the venue. A few Beyoncé's fans found it disrespectful and claimed he was harming those around him by releasing smoke in a packed area.

Video of Timothée Chalamet smoking at Beyoncé's concert has gone viral

On Monday, September 4, 2023, Beyoncé celebrated her 42nd birthday with her Bey Hive at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles. Among the crowd were A-listers Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who were stationed at the VIP risers.

The two seemed to be having a good time, laughing and talking to one another in the video posted by Hollywood reporter Chris Gardener. He captioned the post as follows:

"Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke…"

Fans pointed out Timothée Chalamet's "dirty" and "unclassy" behavior as he smoked in a public area, as per Newsweek. One fan tweeted:

"i fear i have entered my timothee chalamet ick era because WHY ARE YOU SMOKING IN AN ENCLOSED SPACE".

The pair were in the VIP section at the top of the venue, and at one point, Timotheé Chalamet is seen flicking cigarette ashes out in the open. Netizens pointed out that the ashes might have fallen down on fans who were there to enjoy the event.

According to Popbuzz, it is unclear if the actor was smoking throughout the concert or just when the video was taken.

Fans' reactions to Timothée Chalamet smoking at the concert

The Bey Hive was not happy with Timotheé smoking near Beyoncé and around thousands of people. Many believed that the Dune actor should have behaved more appropriately at Queen B's 42nd birthday event.

Netizens voiced their opinions about Chalamet disrespecting the artist's performance and not taking other people's health into consideration.

The authorities did not bother the actor when he was smoking at the concert, as per Insider. Fans added links to the venue's website, pointing out the disclaimers about smoking.

As per SoFi stadium code of conduct:

"The Venues are drug-free and smoke-free environments. The use of drugs (including marijuana), other illegal substances and/or smoking (including vaporizers, e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco) is strictly prohibited."

However, netizens also defended the Call Me by Your Name actor, pointing out that he was a 27-year-old man and French.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet share a kiss

Some fans were confused about why people were even talking about Timothée Chalamet smoking and not addressing him going out with Kylie. The two were doting on each other and even shared a few kisses at the venue against the barricades.

They were seen swaying to the music while hugging each other and holding hands. Kylie wore a mid-length, taut black and grey dress, while Timotheé was dressed in all black with a hoodie and a cap.

Kylie and Timothée were joined by the billionaire's sibling Kendall Jenner as they were laughing and talking during the concert, as per Metro.

Many celebrities attended Beyoncé's birthday concert, including Alicia Keys, Tyler Perry, and Cynthia Erivo, as per People. The legend Diana Ross serenaded the Lemonade singer onstage for her special day.