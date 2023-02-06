"Have you seen his arm?": Can Joe Alwyn fight trend explained as Taylor Swift Grammys 2023 clips drive fans wild

English actor Joe Alwyn began trending on Twitter after his longtime partner Taylor Swift walked the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards without him.

On February 5, Swift attended the awards ceremony dressed in a dark blue Roberto Cavalli dress.

As Alwyn's absence made him trend on social media, loyal Swift fans were quick to return to their favorite running gag, wanting to know if Swift's boyfriend can protect her at all costs. This led to the resurgence of the #CanJoeAlywnFight trend on Twitter.

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have been pretty low-key since they began dating in 2016. The Wildest Dreams singer has had her share of infamous incidents in the past at award functions, the most notable being Kanye West interrupting her acceptance speech at the 2009 Video Music Awards.

Now, every time Taylor Swift makes a public appearance, fans flock to the internet to question if Joe Alwyn could fend for his girlfriend if she gets in any trouble.

Joe Alwyn was trending on Twitter after Taylor Swift's appearance

alexandra🧣(midnights era) @alexandrauroras joe alwyn is trending, all is well again joe alwyn is trending, all is well again😌 https://t.co/IDb57y1Jfe

Soon after Taylor Swift appeared on the red carpet of the 2023 Grammy Awards, Joe Alwyn began trending on Twitter. Several users shared videos and photos of the singer with the hashtag CanJoeAlywnFight as the songstress dazzled in a dark blue shimmery dress.

Some users also shared hilarious responses about how Alwyn reacts every time Swift makes a public appearance.

bren @ceceparckh can joe alwyn fight? can joe alwyn fight? https://t.co/1FXXvWiZA4

shiv roy (real) ✧ @stargayzes joe alwyn every time taylor swift makes a public appearance and the whole app gets flooded with CAN JOE ALWYN FIGHT joe alwyn every time taylor swift makes a public appearance and the whole app gets flooded with CAN JOE ALWYN FIGHT https://t.co/bxQ3rQGQKD

lea ᥫ᭡ @C0BALL0WAYS joe alwyn sitting at home right now getting ready for strangers on twitter to ask him if he can fight joe alwyn sitting at home right now getting ready for strangers on twitter to ask him if he can fight

Sowmya🪐 @autumnhoaxes joe alwyn everytime someone twts "can joe alwyn fight?"

joe alwyn everytime someone twts "can joe alwyn fight?"https://t.co/uwQC6d3psF

lauren (taylor’s version) @kylaurennnn swifties anytime taylor goes anywhere wearing anything: CAN JOE ALWYN FIGHT? swifties anytime taylor goes anywhere wearing anything: CAN JOE ALWYN FIGHT? https://t.co/d5UGMq6ZnW

kay ッ @midnightsgnf CAN JOE ALWYN FIGHT CAN HE CAN JOE ALWYN FIGHT CAN HE https://t.co/flcLt3ypOV

silvia ♡ @folklullaby joe alwyn getting on twitter and seeing all the tweets asking him if he can fight joe alwyn getting on twitter and seeing all the tweets asking him if he can fight https://t.co/0ELFOx4mvh

This is not the first time that Alwyn has been asked by ardent Taylor Swift fans if he can protect her and have her back at social events.

The same hashtag began trending on Twitter during the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards held in Germany in November.

The Blank Space crooner recently released the video of her song Lavender Haze, where she paid tribute to Alwyn by including the constellations of their zodiac signs, Pisces and Sagittarius (Joe was born on February 21, 1991, while Taylor was born on December 13, 1989).

Joe Alwyn is a native of Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England, but was raised in North London. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature/drama and acting in 2012 from the University of Bristol. In 2015, he earned a degree from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

His most notable acting credits include The Sense of an Ending, The Favourite, Boy Erased, A Christmas Carol, Conversations with Friends, Stars at Noon, etc.

He will next appear in Hamlet, AND, and Brideshead Revisited.

Poll : 0 votes